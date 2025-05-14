Kim Kardashian flaunts USD 1.5 million necklace, ear cuffs, and diamond ring bought from insurance payout from 2016 jewelry heist

After leaving us spellbound with her Met Gala 2025 look, Kim Kardashian is back with her A-fashion game—and we can’t deny that she once again left us awestruck. The style icon made an appearance in a sleek black outfit, styled with a glamorous and luxurious million-dollar diamond necklace, styled with massive ring bought from an insurance payout. Read on for the price details!

Kim Kardashian rocked the all-black ensemble, featuring a sleek black blazer with padded shoulders, a fitted waist, and peplum detail that flared elegantly at the hem. The blazer’s deep neckline added a bold edge to her look. The fashion icon carried it with utmost confidence and grace, making a statement with every move. Styling it right, she ensured every detail got its due attention—and for that, she chose the perfect bottom to complement the look.

For the bottom, she wore a black fitted skirt that clung to her frame from waist to feet. It featured a back slit, allowing for easy movement—seamlessly blending style with comfort.

While her outfit clearly reflected her preference for bold, power dressing, it was her accessories that truly stole the show. The deep neckline was elevated with a stunning $1.5 million diamond necklace. According to reports, the piece was crafted from 18K white gold, weighed 57 grams, and boasted 80 diamonds, including a striking 10.13-carat pear-shaped center stone.

She paired it with statement diamond ear cuffs, which stood out perfectly thanks to her sleek bun hairstyle, with a few front strands softly framing her face. Lastly, she wore a massive diamond ring that she bought from the insurance payout from 2016 jewelry heist.

For more accessories, she completed her look with Alaïa black sunglasses. Her nude-toned makeup perfectly enhanced her flawless skin’s glow. Soft eyeshadow paired with a nude lipstick gave her all-black ensemble a polished and elegant finish. To top it all off, she added a bold edge with black slingback heels.

Kim Kardashian’s look was absolutely stunning—every detail was thoughtfully chosen to command attention, and she definitely succeeded. We simply can’t take our eyes off this beauty.

