BTS' V hits 4.7 billion streams on Spotify to become 3rd most-streamed Korean soloist, Jungkook and Jimin lead chart

Is there anything BTS' V can't do? This singer got it all—he's not just an idol; he's a force. From captivating ARMYs with his smile, gesture, behaviour, and voice, to dominating the charts, V is a true multi-talent. It's far from a hiatus for the whole group; BTS is dominating the scene.

Now, here's something that's seriously got the internet buzzing. On May 13, 2025, BTS' V hit a major milestone—he surpassed 4.7 billion streams on Spotify across his solo tracks. You read that right! V is now officially the third most-streamed Korean solo artist of all time. Who's ahead of him? Jimin and Jungkook, of course. Classic BTS domination.

But wait, there's more! Right after that news dropped, BigHit Entertainment announced that V's track Love Me hit 1 billion streams on Spotify. And they weren't shy about sharing the achievement on their official account. ARMY went wild on social media, sending out heartfelt congratulations. "That's my man!" and "No one does it like you, Taehyung!" were just some reactions.

BTS' V's fans and ARMYs on social media are going crazy, with countless comments about how no one does it like him. Some say he's breaking records with every move, while others can't stop admiring his unique charm. Even though he's in the military, V's music reminds everyone of his powerful influence, proving he's still the one to watch. The support he's getting is wild, with fans cheering his every achievement.

For those still catching up, here’s a quick recap for 1 billion streams only:

Jungkook: Seven, Left and Right, Standing Next to You

Jimin: Top spot for Like Crazy and Who

V: Love Me Again

BTS' V is definitely rewriting history—not just with his music, but with his impact on the whole K-Pop industry. Even while serving in the South Korean military, his tracks prove that good work is always noticed, no matter what.

Speaking of the military status, V is nearing the end of his service. He's currently with the Special Task Force of the Military Police Corps and will be discharged on June 10, 2025, alongside BTS leader RM.

