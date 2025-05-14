Deleted Photos of Diddy's Wild Ibiza Night Party Resurfaces Online Amid S*x Trafficking Trial

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual abuse.

As Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces serious federal charges, images from a celebrity-filled party he hosted in Ibiza in 2014 have resurfaced online, almost ten years after he reportedly tried to erase them from the internet.

The photos, originally posted and swiftly deleted by Combs, show him celebrating fashion designer Riccardo Tisci's 40th birthday alongside a host of A-list guests, including then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Kendall Jenner, Zac Efron, Jared Leto, Kris Jenner, and Paris Hilton. The event, sponsored by Beats by Dre, was held on August 1, 2014.

Advertisement

The resurfaced images have drawn renewed attention as Combs, 55, stands trial on federal charges including s*x trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. However, he denies any wrongdoing and has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

In one of the resurfaced pictures, Diddy is seen next to supermodel Kate Moss, and another shows him standing beside rapper Ye. In one selfie, Kim is seen standing next to a bed where Ye is sleeping.

Check out the pictures below!

On Monday, a witness testified against Combs, and on Tuesday, Cassie Ventura took the stand and spoke about her traumatic experience in their years-long relationship. She described Combs as controlling and said she often felt unable to refuse his demands. She told the courtroom that small arguments would usually end in horrific physical abuse.

"He would … knock me over, drag me, kick me, stomp me in the head if I was down," Ventura told the court.

Advertisement

Ventura also spoke about "freak-off" parties and shared that the disgraced music mogul used to call a male escort to perform weird s*xual acts with her. She also said she didn't feel she had any choice but to participate in the freak-offs because she feared making him angry or uncomfortable by saying "No." Combs controlled much of her life, she claimed.

According to her testimony, Diddy blackmailed her with videos of the "freak-offs" as well as threatened her with violence. "It was always in the back of my mind that I would somehow be hurt by him. Sean is a really polarizing person, also very charming. So it's hard to be able to decide in that moment what you need when he's telling you what he wants," Ventura said in the court.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Britney Spears Pulls Down Dress to Expose Bare Chest in Now-Deleted Dance Video; Fans Express Concern