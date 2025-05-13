Usha Nadkarni Sitaare Zameen Par trailer out Alia Bhatt Cannes Debut Janhvi Kapoor Cannes Film Festival 2025 Lara Dutta RJ Mahvash Shah Rukh Khan Nitanshi Goel Cannes Aamir x Hirani

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Urvashi Rautela makes red carpet appearance in tacky makeup but it's a bold fashion moment

For the 78th Cannes Film Festival, Urvashi Rautela walked the red carpet looking too flashy in the vibrant ensemble and not too subtle makeup.

By Priyanshi Shah
Published on May 13, 2025  |  10:58 PM IST |  4K
Urvashi Rautela
Cannes Film Festival 2025: Urvashi Rautela makes red carpet appearance in tacky makeup but it's a bold fashion moment (PC: Getty Images)

Cannes Film Festival 2025 is finally here, and for the opening ceremony, we have the famous Urvashi Rautela rocking her vibrant look in an overly multi-colored gown. The actress has always left us awestruck with her eye-catching fashion, and for the biggest film festivals, we surely couldn’t expect anything less, but it looks like she failed to hit the mark as she made an appearance with flashy ensemble and tacky makeup.

Advertisement

Attending the opening ceremony of the 78th Cannes Film Festival and for the screening of her movie Partir un jour (Leave One Day), Urvashi Rautela wore a strapless multi-colored gown in the shades of blue, green, white, black, and more. The dramatic peplum design of the couture gown flared a bit at the waist and cascaded down to a figure-hugging skirt. The back of the dress was the main highlight, adorned with the flowing tulle that spread gracefully from either side. The vibrant colors on the red carpet made her appear too over-the-top and loud. 

Credits: Getty Images
About The Author
Priyanshi Shah
Priyanshi Shah
Content Writer
Linkedin

Priyanshi is a BBA student who is passionate about writing and loves to write down her tho...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles