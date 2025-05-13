Cannes Film Festival 2025: Urvashi Rautela makes red carpet appearance in tacky makeup but it's a bold fashion moment
For the 78th Cannes Film Festival, Urvashi Rautela walked the red carpet looking too flashy in the vibrant ensemble and not too subtle makeup.
Cannes Film Festival 2025 is finally here, and for the opening ceremony, we have the famous Urvashi Rautela rocking her vibrant look in an overly multi-colored gown. The actress has always left us awestruck with her eye-catching fashion, and for the biggest film festivals, we surely couldn’t expect anything less, but it looks like she failed to hit the mark as she made an appearance with flashy ensemble and tacky makeup.
Attending the opening ceremony of the 78th Cannes Film Festival and for the screening of her movie Partir un jour (Leave One Day), Urvashi Rautela wore a strapless multi-colored gown in the shades of blue, green, white, black, and more. The dramatic peplum design of the couture gown flared a bit at the waist and cascaded down to a figure-hugging skirt. The back of the dress was the main highlight, adorned with the flowing tulle that spread gracefully from either side. The vibrant colors on the red carpet made her appear too over-the-top and loud.