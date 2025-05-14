Kang Ha Neul, Go Min Si's Tastefully Yours Ep 3-4 Release: Date, time, where to watch and what to expect

Tastefully Yours, starring Kang Ha Neul and Go Min Si recently premiered on Netflix with its first two episodes on May 12 and 13 (Monday, Tuesday). The show tells a unique tale of culinary rivalry that blossoms into a romantic connection between two individuals from different financial backgrounds and contrasting personalities. Catch up on the key updates of the inaugural episodes and find out how the story might unfold next week.

In episodes 1 and 2 of Tastefully Yours, Han Beom Woo (Kang Ha Neul), an heir of a food conglomerate company, sets on a mission to gather best recipes for competitors and serve them as his fine diner, Motto's original menu. He does all sorts of shady stuff to make his rival restaurant owners either agree to an acquisition by his company or go under. During then, Han Beom Woo comes across Mo Yeon Joo (Go Min Si), who runs a humble restaurant in the outskirts of Seoul.

Despite her exceptional cooking skills, she lacks customers and is under the threat of losing her place for having no money to pay rent. Han Beom Woo takes the opportunity to sign a deal of handling her restaurant's management and PR for a month. However, he harbors an ulterior motive– to steal Mo Yeon Joo's prized recipes for Motto, a plan she eventually uncovers. To find out what happens next, watch episodes 3 and 4 on May 19 and 20 at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST).

In the following week's episodes, Han Beom Woo's brother and rival in the inheritance race, Han Seon Woo (Bae Na Ra) will send head chef Jang Yeong Hye (Hong Hwa Yeon) to check what Han Beom Woo was upto in the outskirts. Jang Yeong Hye will also try to get Mo Yeon Joo to break her deal with Han Beom Woo, by telling her about his shady businesses. Meanwhile, the heir of another restaurant in the locality, Sin Chun Seung (Yoo Soo Bin) will burn down the humble restaurant.

He will do that to take revenge on them for taking his long-term and best employee, Jin Myeong Suk (Kim Shin Rok) away from him. As the leads navigate these challenges together, romance naturally blossoms between them.