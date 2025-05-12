Maasai Mara trip: Must-visit Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s favorite attractions, safari, best time to visit and budget

Ever since pictures of Ranbir Kapoor proposing to Alia Bhatt at Maasai Mara came to light, the national reserve made it to every Indian traveler’s bucket list. The golden savannah, the soulful rolling hills, and, of course, the wildlife of predators that feels totally out of this world, Maasai Mara is a must-visit destination for safaris and adventure-hungry souls.

From must-see attractions to budget, this guide will help you plan your Maasai Mara trip:

Why visit Maasai Mara?

The Maasai Mara National Reserve is located in Southwestern Kenya and Tanzania. The exotic destination features a vast champagne-hued landscape, decorated with rolling hills and grassy plains. In a striking intersection of nature’s serenity and predator’s wilderness, travellers get to enjoy an unparalleled experience. Here’s a list of things you can do to get the most out of Maasai Mara:

1. Game viewing

Maasai Mara is home to nature’s deadliest predators, such as Lions and Cheetahs, and fierce fighters such as Zebras, Elephants, and Buffaloes. The game viewing at this Savannah becomes breathtaking as the animals, in their natural habitat, give glimpses of dramatic chasing and hiding.

2. Wildebeest migration

One of Maasai Mara’s greatest attractions is its wildebeest migration. From around July to October, over 2 million wildebeest and other herbivores migrate to this location, delivering an unparalleled spectacle.

3. Cultural trip

The Savannaah of Maasai Mara is dotted with villages, where the Maasai people welcome travelers and give them a taste of their culture. Their unique customs and outfits are a sight to behold. Their traditional lifestyle adds an unprecedented perception towards semi-nomadic life.

4. Hot air balloon safari

Sightseeing on a four-wheeler isn’t the only way of exploring the endless lands of Maasai Mara; a hot air balloon safari is something travelers thoroughly enjoy at this getaway. The aerial view of the breathtaking rolling hills and frequent animal spotting is an experience not to miss.

When to visit Maasai Mara?

The best thing about the Maasai Mara is that there is no off-season period here. This location welcomes travelers from around the globe, year-round, making it an excellent travel destination. However, one might want to visit the Maasai Mara based on its seasonal specialties.

July to October: This place is popular for the wildebeest migration, which happens in the dry season from July to October.

If you wish to avoid the crowd and indulge in serenity, the light rainy season, November and December, will be the best time for you.

For a budget-friendly trip, visit Maasai Mara between March and June, which is the long rains season. Accommodation and safari prices will get lower during this period.

To visit in a dry and travel-appropriate season, which is also not so crowded, visit in January and February. This is also the Calving season, allowing adorable visuals of baby animals.

Where to stay in Maasai Mara?

Maasai Mara offers a variety of accommodation options, from hotels to lodges and even camps. For a budget-friendly safari package, the price range falls between INR 50,000 and 60,000 per person for a three-day tour. For a mid-luxury Safari experience, the price can reach up to 80,000 per person for around 4 days. For a top-tier experience with a luxury stay and full-fledged sightings, the price range can lie between INR 90,000 and 110,000 per person.

Bollywood couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, stayed at the Great Plains Conservation accommodation. The private suite of Mara Plains Camp costs approximately between USD 1600 (INR 1,36,000) and USD 3100 (INR 2,68,000), varying seasonally.

