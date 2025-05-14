Box Office: Chiranjeevi’s Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari enters top 5 Telugu re-releases in USA

For some stories, time is just a number. Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari (JVAS) is proving exactly that. Nearly 35 years after its first release, this fantasy classic returned to theaters again, but also carved a place for itself. Among the top five highest-grossing Telugu re-releases in the USA, the film took 5th spot with an impressive USD 52,893 collection.

If we look at previous re-releases, with USD 66,175, Pawan Kalyan's Gabbar Singh is in the first place, followed by Indra, another Chiranjeevi smash, at USD 65,720. Then comes Mahesh Babu's Murari in third place with a USD 60,642 collection. Jr. NTR's Simhadri is in fourth place with USD 59,843 in earnings. Given that JVAS made it into the top five, Chiranjeevi has not one, but two films on this list, which is a testament to his timeless appeal and devoted fan following.

The speed at which JVAS has earned these numbers is what sets this accomplishment apart. The fantasy drama has attracted audiences despite being decades old, thanks to its ageless plot. And Chiranjeevi-Sridevi's amazing chemistry as well as riveting performances added more to it. Director K. Raghavendra Rao's enchanted storytelling should be hailed, for bringing younger viewers a cinematic experience of a bygone period.

Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari's re-release is about more than just box office performance. It demonstrates the enduring affection Telugu audiences have for Chiranjeevi as well as the sentimentality and emotion it arouses. Seems like the re-enhanced 8K version, the redefined sound, and the evergreen Ilayaraja music also added to the experience.

JVAS is still a brilliant example of how excellent storyline and memorable performances can stand the test of time, even in overseas circuits. Additionally, it serves as another reminder of Chiranjeevi's enduring influence on Telugu people.

