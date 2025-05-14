Box Office: Can A Minecraft Movie beat The Super Mario Bros. Movie in worldwide collection?

A Minecraft Movie helmed by Jared Hess has been running in theaters around the world for around one and a half months. Released on April 4, 2025, the film stars Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen in the lead. Though the film opened with highly mixed reviews from the critics, it has seen a largely successful run till now at the worldwide box office.

In its full run so far, the film has grossed USD 910.2 million globally. Out of this total, the overseas markets contributed USD 501 million, while the USA and Canada contributed the remaining share worth USD 409.2 million. This huge total makes it the highest worldwide grosser of the year from Hollywood, as well as the second-highest-grossing film of the year around the globe.

Can this video game based movie overtake another game-based movie i.e., The Super Mario Bros. Movie at the global box office? Let’s analyze.

A Minecraft Movie vs The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Released in 2023, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has several achievements to its name. In its theatrical run, it became the highest-grossing movie based on a video game of all time. Additionally, it was the first video game adaptation to gross over USD 1 billion, along with being the highest-grossing animated film of 2023. The film grossed USD 1.36 billion worldwide to become the second-highest grosser of 2023.

For the Jack Black starrer, the worldwide gross records of The Super Mario Bros. Movie seem to be an unachievable feat right now. A Minecraft Movie slowed down at the box office, and with the current difference, it doesn’t seem to be going that big. However, it remains a box office success.

Soon, this video game adaptation would be competing against new releases like Final Destination Bloodlines and Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Keeping in mind these expectations, the Minecraft film is expected to end its lifetime run in the range of USD 950 million - USD 1 billion.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

