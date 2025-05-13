Ananya Panday shows how to style tank top with tights for a perfect workout outfit
Ananya Panday keeps things cool and breezy as she dons a low-key black outfit to the gym.
Ananya Panday, the rising starlet of Bollywood, isn’t less of a fashionista when it comes to serving glamorous looks. However, the actress doesn’t refrain from showing off her “casual” side as she unapologetically flaunts her everyday looks. Today (May 13) was the same as Panday posed for the paparazzi in an all-black gym attire, looking flawless.
Ananya Panday has been celebrating some of the biggest milestones of her showbiz career in 2025, and the diva is on a grind to step even higher. The actress is regularly seen going to the gym, maintaining her Bollywood heroine silhouette, and serving workout fashion goals. Recently, Panday was spotted sporting a black top with tights.
Keeping it effortless and beating the summer heat in style, the CTRL actress sported a tank top with a scooped neckline and straps, skipping any layering. She paired her everyday tank top with high-rise black tights, perfect for easy movement during the workout.
Ananya, naturally, skipped any accessories for her training session fit and just adorned purple crystal studs. Going for the trending, gold-girly aesthetic, the actress paired her studs with golden hoops on her earlobe piercing. She put up her hair in an effortless, messy updo, her bun secured by a peachy, floral scrunchy.
Showing off her flawless skin, Panday unhesitatingly posed with her bare face (no makeup), looking fresh as the morning dew—her cheeks naturally flushed after the workout.
The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan star paired sleek, black flip-flops with her outfit, keeping it very casual and effortless.
After the huge success of her latest movie, Kesari: Chapter 2, with co-star Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday is all set to grace the theaters in Vivek Soni’s next film, Chand Mera Dil, with Kill fame, Lakshya, as the movie’s leading co-star.
