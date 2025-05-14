Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 POLL: Excited to watch Avinash Tiwary romance 12th Fail actress Medha Shankr? VOTE as first schedule begins

Just a couple of days back, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr will feature in Ginny Wedss Sunny 2. The original 2020-released film starred Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam. Now, most recently, the makers made an official announcement revealing that the shooting of the rom-com has begun.

Advertisement

On May 14, the makers of Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 made an official announcement with the team to officially announce the film. Keeping up with the marital theme, a quirky video was shared introducing the leads, Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr. It was followed by a picture as they held the clapboard, posing alongside producers Vinod Bachchan and Prasshant Jha.

"Get Ready for a rollercoaster of Romance, Comedy and Drama as the First Schedule of Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Officially begins!Excited to begin this journey with an amazing team!," the post was captioned.

Take a look

Soon after the post was shared, several internet users reacted to the announcement, expressing their excitement. A user wrote, "Will watch just for Majnu bhai All the best bro." Another excited fan wrote, "OMGG FINALLYYY A ROMCOMMMM i am soooooooo exciteddddddddd!!!! @avinashtiwary15."

In addition to this, Medha expressed excitement by sharing the post on her Instagram story. "Something very exciting in the making! Can’t wait to share with you all," followed by a smiling face with a red heart and a ring emoji. "Romance. Drama. Mad Fun," she further added, and tagged the entire team. Meanwhile, the Laila Majnu actor also expressed happiness, stating, "Soon in a Theatre near you."

Advertisement

Take a look

It is worth mentioning that the film will mark the return of Avinash to the romantic genre after Laila Majnu with Triptii Dimri. Directed by Sajid Ali, the film became widely popular after its digital release and received immense love after its re-release.

While speaking exclusively with us, a source close to the development shared, “Producer Vinod Bachchan was on the lookout for a fresh pairing, and that’s how he has locked Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr to play the lead. Much like the first part, this one too will be an ensemble, and the casting for the same will begin in a couple of months.”

Are you excited to see Avinash Tiwary back in the romantic genre with Ginny Wedss Sunny 2? Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 is the sequel to the 2020-released Ginny Weds Sunny led by Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey. Yes, definitely No

ALSO READ: Want to know Aamir Khan’s quality ‘rarer than rarity’? Sitaare Zameen Par director reveals with BTS PICS ft. Genelia Deshmukh