Valentine's Week 2025: A Complete Guide to Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, And More!

Valentine's Week 2025 is right around the corner, and couples everywhere are looking forward to showering their significant other with gifts and pampering. While some are busy ticking off their last-minute gift list, some are still scratching their head, wondering how to make their Valentine feel extra special.

Valentine's Week trailing up to the big finale, Valentine’s Day 2025, holds complicated historical significance, which reportedly traces its roots to the Roman festival of Lupercalia. Christians believe that it is related to Saint Valentine, the Catholic priest who performed secret weddings and was martyred. They celebrate the day as Feast Day.

The week observes love and your fondness toward your partner in the most wholesome way. Each day of the week gives importance to a particular theme. Let’s take a look at how they are observed:

The Significance of Each Day in Valentine's Week 2025

Rose Day: February 7, 2025

Rose Day 2025 marks the beginning of the week-long celebrations. Predictably, the Rose, widely considered a symbol of love and beauty, is the floral mascot of the Day of Love. But one needs to be extra careful while picking out roses for their love interest, as each color signifies a different emotion.

For example, red roses are linked with love, admiration, and passion. Similarly, pink roses are for expressing gratitude, yellow ones are for those who want to celebrate the purity of friendships, and white roses symbolize innocence and budding romance.

Pro Tip: On Rose Day, present the perfect bouquet to your beloved and see their face light up with pure joy.

Propose Day: February 8, 2025

The second day of Valentine's Week is dedicated to lovers confessing their feelings to their significant others. If you have a crush on someone and have been meaning to ask them out, what better occasion than Propose Day to confess your feelings? For couples, it’s the perfect occasion to express their love for one another and rejuvenate the spirits of romance.

Pro Tip: Even if you’ve been dating for a while, your partner still wants to be reminded of why you fell in love with them. Propose Day gives you an opportunity to relive the little moments of your relationship and strengthen your bond.

Chocolate Day: February 9, 2025

Valentine's Week is incomplete without the sweetness of delicious chocolates. The classic delicacy is perfectly in tune with lovers’ sweet romance. However, there is also a scientific reason why chocolates are considered great for couples. Chocolates are rich in Phenylethylamine, which is often dubbed the “Chemical of love.” It releases dopamine or the “feel-good” hormone that works as a natural mood enhancer and promotes positive emotions.

Pro Tip: Arrange a box full of different varieties of chocolates, i.e., white chocolates, classic milk chocolates, dark chocolates, matcha chocolates, chocolate-covered strawberries, etc. to make a lasting impression.

Teddy Day: February 10, 2025

Who says teddies are only for toddlers? Teddy bears, the soft and cuddly companions, make a perfect gift for your lover on the fourth day of Valentine’s Week. These nostalgic gifts evoke memories and symbolize your promise to protect and comfort their inner child. Plus, it’s a cuddly reminder of you they can cherish.

Pro Tip: Give your partner an endearing, soft teddy bear and watch them beam with childlike joy. You can even dress it up to look like a mini version of you.

Promise Day: February 11, 2025

The fifth day of Valentine's Week is marked by promising to stay by your partner’s side in all situations. Relationships are nothing without promises of loyalty, devotion, and appreciation. Take the day as an opportunity to unabashedly announce your love for one another. After all, a little reassurance every once in a while, never hurts anyone, and Promise Day is the perfect occasion to acknowledge your commitment!

Pro Tip: Dedicate cute social media posts to your lover or write heartfelt letters. Renew the vows, give assurances of a better future, or remind them how special they are to you, allowing the relationship to flourish.

Hug Day: February 12, 2025

Physical intimacy plays a vital role in a relationship. To keep the connection strong, show your partner affection through physical gestures. Hugs, symbolizing warmth, comfort, and closeness, serve as a reminder to express your feelings physically on Hug Day.

Pro Tip: Arrange a cozy indoor date and spend the day cuddling while watching movies, doing your favorite activities, or just talking.

Kiss Day: February 13, 2025

The act of kissing transcends cultural and traditional boundaries, acting as a powerful expression of intimacy. It encourages open affection, bringing you closer to your partner. The simple joy of a kiss is enough to remind them that they are enough for you.

Pro Tip: On Kiss Day, shower your partner with sweet kisses and let the magic unfold. Surprise them by recreating your first kiss, setting a romantic atmosphere, enjoying quality time, or planning a special date.

Valentine’s Day: February 14, 2025

Now it’s time for the grand finale of Valentine’s Week—the Day of Love. This day is all about expressing your undying love and commitment, as couples come together to celebrate their bond. It's a time to unapologetically share your affection and spend the day doing what you love most. Gift-giving plays a key role in making the day even more special.

Pro Tip: Write a heartfelt letter or craft a sweet poem that speaks the language of love. You can also recreate your first date or enjoy couple’s activities that deepen your bond.

Eccentric Valentine’s Traditions from All Around the World

South Korea: In this East Asian country, women traditionally give chocolate to their partners on Valentine’s Day, while a month later, on White Day, men return the gesture. This adds a unique twist to the typical Valentine’s celebration. Then, on April 14, single people gather to celebrate Black Day by enjoying jjajangmyeon (black bean noodles) with their fellow singles.

Wales: In this country, the day of love is celebrated on January 25, honoring St. Dwynwen, the Welsh messenger of love. This decades-old tradition sees Welsh men carving love spoons by hand and giving them to the women they are interested in. The spoons often feature hidden symbols and clues, adding an intriguing twist to the custom.

Iraq: Iraqi Kurds dedicate the day to the original lovers, Adam and Eve. They put a unique spin on the Biblical story of the couple eating a red apple by gifting red apples to their partners in memory of the first humans, celebrating love and prosperity.

Guatemala: The Central American country hosts flamboyant love parades to celebrate the day. Older individuals dress in colorful clothes, masks, and feathers to celebrate El Día del Cariño or the Day of Affection.

Valentine’s Day is the perfect occasion to celebrate the love and affection couples share. It honors the purity of love in all its glory, with each day dedicated to a unique theme. This is a special time to focus solely on your relationship, and this calendar should help you plan, avoiding any last-minute rush. The week following Valentine’s Week is known as Anti-Valentine’s Week, featuring Slap Day, Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirt Day, Confession Day, Missing Day, and Breakup Day. It’s all about letting go of past traumas, removing toxicity, and making an effort to start fresh.

