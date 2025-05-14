Is The Last of Us Following Game's Storyline With Jesse's Return? Here's What We Know

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us season 2.

The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 5 gave us a big surprise, Jesse, who is played by Young Mazino, made a return. Making this a pivotal moment for his character arc, it also seems like the story of the show would follow that of the game, which also includes a big role of Tommy.

Advertisement

With each new episode, The Last of Us season 2’s changes continue to accumulate and give us an even bigger surprise. Well, now that Jesse has returned to Seattle, it looks like the show’s storyline is following that of Tommy Miller.

In case you have not played the game, it is Tommy who runs off to Seattle. Meanwhile, Ellie and Dina are then approved by Maria to go and bring him back. This sets Ellie on her path of revenge.

When we all saw Ellie going first in the series, many figured out that Tommy wouldn’t be going to Seattle at all.

However, now with Jesse stating that he is at the location with Tommy, disproves the theory, having Tommy on a similar path to that of his game's counterpart.

Meanwhile, one can still point out some critical differences between that of the Tommy Miller from the game and that of the show. One big difference happens to be that Tommy Miller and Maria have a son in the story being told on the show.

Advertisement

It can also be stated that in the game, Tommy is shown to recklessly travel to another state only to track down highly armed assailants; he is not a father to anyone.

Meanwhile, Tommy and Jesse both have a dark end in the game, The Last of Us Part II.

ALSO READ: The Last of Us Season 2 Release: Date, When and Where to Watch and What to Expect from Pedro Pascal-Bella Ramsey Starrer