Criminal Justice Season 4: Update your calendars as Pankaj Tripathi’s legal drama series gets NEW RELEASE DATE; find out

Pankaj Tripathi-led legal drama series, Criminal Justice, over the years has received immense love from the audiences. Just a few days back, the makers dropped the teaser of its fourth season, which is titled Criminal Justice - A Family Matter. While the show was earlier scheduled to release on May 22, the makers postponed the release and announced that the show will now release on May 29, 2025.

On Wednesday (May 14), JioHotstar dropped the trailer of Criminal Justice - A Family Matter, Season 4. A 2:00-minute trailer offers a glimpse into the gripping and intense drama plot in the upcoming season. "Iss baar sach ke do nahi, teen pehlu hain. Mishra Ji ke career ke sabse pecheede case ke liye thoda intezaar aur!#HotstarSpecials #CriminalJustice - A Family Matter, 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗠𝗮𝘆 𝟮𝟵, only on #JioHotstar," the post was captioned.

It is worth mentioning that the makers deliberately highlighted the release date in the caption as well. The show was previously announced to release on May 22, but now the show will be streaming a week later, i.e., May 29, 2025.

Several internet users shared their views on the show in the comments section. A user predicted, "This season is going to make a new history of courtroom drama." Another excited fan exclaimed, "Ohhh… can't wait anymore."

A third dedicated fan requested, "Can we please ensure that all episodes are released together? Please @jiohotstar," and another stated, "I found Criminal Justice is the only series that is going better and better by the seasons."

Directed by Rohan Sippy, the plot of the gripping series unravels as Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub’s Dr. Raj Nagpal is accused of murdering his girlfriend, Roshni Saluja.

While he denies the allegations, Raj’s wife, Anju, played by Surveen Chawla, reaches out to Pankaj Tripathi’s Madhav Mishra to save her husband. Things take a dramatic turn after Anju’s name crops up as one of the co-accused.

Criminal Justice - A Family Matter, Season 4 boasts an impressive star cast, including Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Surveen Chawla, Asha Negi, Khushboo Atre, Barkha Singh, Aatm Prakash Mishra, Mita Vashisht, and Shweta Basu Prasad.

The first season of the thriller series was released back in 2019.

