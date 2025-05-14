After the historic success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Siddharth Anand are reuniting on King. The film is slated to go on floors on May 20, 2025 and the team has got a solid ensemble on board the action thriller. King is led by Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone with Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, and Abhay Verma in key roles. And now, we have heard that King is getting even bigger. According to sources close to the development, Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan have roped in Jackie Shroff for a key role in the film.

A source shares, “Siddharth Anand narrated the basic world of King to Jackie Shroff along with his character arc, and the actor took no time to come on board the film. Jackie is all excited to embark on this action-packed journey with Shah Rukh Khan and the team. Jackie feels that Shah Rukh Khan is the most accomplished and large-hearted producers of Indian Cinema, and is looking forward to be on the sets on King.”

With the addition of Jackie Shroff, Siddharth Anand has now gotten the Ram Lakhan Jodi of Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff back together again. “King has one of the largest ensemble for a feature film in the modern times, as every character has been cast to perfection with actors who fit the bill to the T. Apart from this ensemble, King will also feature some more actors to play relatively small but important roles in the film.”

While details of Jackie Shroff’s character is kept under wraps, we hear that he will be presented in a very different light. For those unaware, King features Shah Rukh Khan as an assassin, and the makers have gone all out to design a theatrical extravaganza for the audience. Siddharth Anand and team have roped in action directors of international repute to design action that’s real and rooted, yet outlandish for the big screen. Abhishek Bachchan has come on board as the antagonist, whereas Anil Kapoor will be seen as SRK’s handler. Shah Rukh on the other hand indulges in a crucial mission with Suhana Khan, to take down Jr. B.

King is aiming to release in the last quarter of 2026. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

