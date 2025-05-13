Anushka Sharma wears Rs 28,900 kurta set at Mumbai airport for spiritual visit with Virat Kohli
Anushka Sharma got snapped at the Mumbai airport looking elegant in a traditional outfit, styled minimally.
The lovey-dovey couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were snapped at the Mumbai airport, and we just can’t stop gushing over them. They recently visited Premanand Ji Maharaj, and the actress looked ethereal in her traditional outfit. She later wore the same outfit to the airport. So, let’s get into the details of her look!
Keeping her appearance elegant, Anushka decided to get dressed in a blush whisper kurta set from Sureena Chowdhri, worth Rs 28,900. The chanderi kurta was adorned with the floral jaal along with intricate contrasty black threadwork against the nude shade backdrop. The flattering straight cut silhouette added the understated elegance, whereas, the V neckline and flared sleeves enhanced her feminine charm.