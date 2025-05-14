Tom Cruise takes charge as agent Ethan Hunt in India on Saturday, May 17. 2025 in Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning. The final part of the Mission Impossible franchise is all set to take a very good start in India and the same has started to reflect in the pre-sales as well. As on Wednesday at 5.30 PM, Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning has sold 50,000 tickets in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis.

Advertisement

Leading from the front is PVRInox, which has sold 38,000 tickets, followed by Cinepolis at 12,500 tickets. A large chunk of the advance booking for The Final Reckoning is coming in the IMAX properties, and the Southern part of India. With 2 and a half days to go, the Tom Cruises-led actioner is expected to sell over 1,50,000 tickets in the national chains, locking the best start in the last Mission Impossible film in India.

The film will be looking to open in the north of the Rs 15 crore mark in India, closer to the Rs 20 crore mark, bettering Dead Reckoning (Rs 12.25 crore) and Fallout (Rs 9.50 crore). A Saturday release makes things even better for the opening day, as Hollywood films tend to perform the best on Saturday.

It’s a rather unconventional release plan, but the same also boosts the opening day potential, helping the perception for the film. The two-day total should be close to the Rs 45 crore mark, with aim to enter the Rs 100 crore club and emerge highest grossing film of the franchise in India. At the moment, Dead Reckoning is the biggest Mission Impossible film in India, with lifetime collections of Rs 106 crore.

Advertisement

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning also benefits of an open run, until the release of Housefull 5 on June 6, and good word of mouth should result in a strong trend on a weekend-to-weekend basis. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Mission Impossible Box Office History in India: The Growth of Tom Cruise Franchise by 3900 percent from 1996