Park Sung Hoon overcomes Squid Game controversy; appears for new drama script read with Han Ji Min after dropping out from The Tyrant's Chef

Park Sung Hoon is stepping back into the limelight. On May 14, he was spotted at the script reading session for the upcoming drama Efficient Dating of Single Men and Women, where he will star alongside Han Ji Min. This marks his first project since the Squid Game controversy.

After all the buzz surrounding his name, it’s clear that Park Sung Hoon is ready to move forward. The actor had previously dropped out of The Tyrant’s Chef following backlash over an Instagram post related to Squid Game.

On May 14, Xports News revealed that the Efficient Dating of Single Men and Women team held a script reading. The lead lineup is set—Han Ji Min as the female lead, Park Sung Hoon as the male lead, and Lee Ki Taek joining to complete the main trio.

The story? It’s based on a popular webtoon by creator Tari. The plot follows a woman who’s determined to fall in love and ends up on a blind date with two very different men. The drama dives into the emotional rollercoaster of modern love and the complicated feelings that come with it.

Han Ji Min’s character is a hotelier—smart, grounded, and full of heart. She represents many young women today who are navigating between the pressures of marriage and the pursuit of true love.

Park Sung Hoon is one of the two men she meets, sure to spark fan debates about who she should end up with.

The drama is being directed by Lee Jae Hoon. With a solid team behind the scenes and an interesting cast, Efficient Dating of Single Men and Women is already gaining attention even before filming begins.

Now, for those who might’ve missed it or need a reminder—Park Sung Hoon found himself in hot water late last year. On December 30, 2024, he shared an Instagram post that caused major backlash. The post featured the cover of Squirt Game, an adult parody based on Squid Game. Though the post was quickly deleted, screenshots spread online, and criticism erupted.

People were especially upset due to the nature of the parody, which reportedly included graphic and inappropriate themes. Park Sung Hoon, who played Cho Hyun Ju (Player 120) in Squid Game Season 2, received international attention for the role—but this moment became a serious stain on his growing reputation.

His agency, BH Entertainment, responded by saying the post was uploaded by accident. They explained that Park Sung Hoon had received the image in a direct message and mistakenly shared it by pressing the wrong button. “He is deeply sorry for making such a mistake in these circumstances and promises to be especially careful to ensure it doesn’t happen again,” the agency said in a statement.

People are watching closely to see how his return will play out. Will Efficient Dating of Single Men and Women mark a successful comeback? Only time will tell. But one thing’s for sure—Park Sung Hoon is ready to turn the page.

