Shah Rukh Khan is once again on DDLJ sets but there’s a twist; find out

Ahead of the UK premiere of Come Fall in Love, The DDLJ Musical, based on the iconic Bollywood blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), Shah Rukh Khan made an unexpected visit to the production’s rehearsal room in London. The musical, a stage reimagining of the beloved 1995 romantic film in which Khan portrayed Raj opposite Kajol’s Simran, is scheduled to debut at the Manchester Opera House from 29 May to 21 June 2025.

Come Fall in Love, The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Musical unfolds across both the UK and India and is helmed by Aditya Chopra, who also directed the original iconic Bollywood film.

The musical is based on DDLJ, the longest-running film in Indian cinematic history, which has been screening non-stop in Mumbai since its debut in 1995. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the beloved classic.

Jena Pandya, who plays Simran, expressed, “It was such an honor to meet Shah Rukh Khan and have him join us in the rehearsal room. He was incredibly generous with his time and support for the show."

She continued, "Being able to showcase some of the iconic scenes that he and Kajol originally brought to life was an unforgettable experience and will stay with me for a long time. I’m so excited to head to Manchester next week and bring this story to the stage!”

Ashley Day, who plays Rog, shared, “When Shah Rukh arrived in our rehearsal room and met the entire company, it was a moment that quietly resonated with all of us, it was special in a way that didn’t require words. Watching everyone take him in, I could feel how significant it was."

He continued, "He greeted us with so much warmth and genuine excitement about what we’ve been creating. I can’t imagine how it must feel to see a project, loved by millions, being reimagined as a musical 30 years later. Yet, he kept asking to see more! The private conversation we shared is something between Raj and Rog, but I will say, he was very happy. It was an unforgettable afternoon, one I’ll always remember.”

Vishal Dadlani shared that Shah Rukh Khan’s visit to their workshop was an incredibly positive experience for the entire team. He likened it to "Raj meeting Rog," describing it as a wonderful moment.

He added that Shah Rukh appreciated the songs, voices, and the energy of the performances. After watching the rehearsals, Shah Rukh took the time to engage with everyone involved and even reminisced about his early musical-theatre experiences.

Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical will make its UK debut at the Manchester Opera House on Thursday, May 29, 2025, and will run until Saturday, June 21, 2025. The stage adaptation of the iconic romantic-comedy Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge will showcase a fusion of cultures, set to the vibrant rhythm of 18 brand-new English songs created specifically for the production.

