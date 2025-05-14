Best wedding anniversary wishes for partners inspired by Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and more

From posting a montage of “happily married” photos to penning down heartfelt notes, celebrity couples have cute ways of celebrating anniversaries. While some wishes will melt your hearts, others will put a smile on your face, and some might even give you a good laugh.

Explore 8 cutest and most heartwarming wedding anniversary wishes by celebrity couples:

1. Kareena Kapoor to Saif Ali Khan

Serving cool couple goals, Kareena Kapoor wished Saif Ali Khan a happy wedding anniversary with a fun and hearty post. The actress took to Instagram to share her and Saif’s cutesy picture, captioning, “This is US. You, Me and Pizza…(heart emoji) Forever Kinda Love… Happy Anniversary husband…”. Ah! The kind of love triangle we all deserve.

2. Sidharth Malhotra to Kiara Advani

Sidharth’s anniversary wish to wife Kiara Advani could not have been any sweeter. The actor posted a soulful black and white picture of himself and Advani from their wedding. Referring to the couple’s Shershaah movie’s dialogue, “Ab teri permanent booking hogayi!”, Malhotra wrote, “Officially branded as yours forever! (heart emoji).

3. Deepika Padukone to Ranveer Singh

Deepika and Ranveer are arguably one of the most lauded couples in Bollywood, with a huge fan base. Their anniversary becomes a moment of celebration for their whole fandom as well. Penning a sweet message to her husband in an Instagram post, DP wrote, “Two peas in a pod” and “You complete me”, leaving netizens gushing over their love.

4. Shah Rukh Khan to Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s love story and their journey as a married couple is just like a movie. Gauri has been a constant supporter of SRK from his early days. Naturally, SRK doesn’t refrain from showing his love to her sweetheart, especially on their anniversary. Celebrating almost 3 decades of their love, SRK wrote in an IG post, “Feels like forever, seems like yesterday....Nearly three Decades and Dearly three kids old. Beyond all fairy tales I tell, I believe this one, I have got as beautiful as beautiful can be!”

5. Sonam Kapoor to Anand Ahuja

Just a few days back, on May 8, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrated 7 years of love. Sharing a carousel of affectionate pictures of their wedding, Sonam Kapoor wrote a message to her hubby that will make you go aww. “Absolutely no one compares to you. The love of my life. Always find me. @anandahuja eternity and beyond.” How cute is this?

6. Anushka Sharma to Virat Kohli

With Virat Kohli being a green flag and Anushka Sharma being his number one supporter, this actress-cricketer jodi is a fan favorite. Anushka won hearts when she took a humorous route to wish her hubby a wedding anniversary and posted their memes as a celebratory post. Referring to the couple’s goofy pictures, Sharma wrote, “What better day than today to post these lovely pictures to celebrate us, my love!”.

7. Parineeti Chopra to Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in 2023 and charmed fans with their dreamy wedding in Udaipur. The actress who once said in an interview, “I don’t want to marry any politician EVER”, wrote a heartfelt message to her politician husband, “Ragaii - I don't know what I did in my past life and this one, to deserve you.” Well, if it's written in stars, it will find you!

8. Dulquer Salmaan to Amal Sufiya

Salmaan’s wish to Sufiya might bring tears to your eyes as the actor expressed his love for his wife in the most beautiful way. Sharing stunning pictures, Dulquer captioned, “From trying to get used to calling each other husband and wife, to now being known as Maryams papa and mamma we’ve come a long way.” Further celebrating their strong bond, the actor wrote, “...as long as I have your hand to hold I believe that we can reach anywhere.”

