Cannes Film Festival: 7 TV celebrities we’d love to see at the event, including Rupali Ganguly, Tejasswi Prakash, and more

The Cannes Film Festival 2025 has officially begun. Kicking off on Tuesday, May 13, with a spectacular opening ceremony, the 78th edition of this prestigious event will run for 12 days. With cinema and all its facets celebrated under one roof, the festival has the entire acting world on its toes.

Taking place in the picturesque city of Cannes on the stunning French Riviera, the excitement around the festival is set to reach its peak in the coming days. In the meantime, Pinkvilla presents a list of popular TV celebrities we hope to see attending Cannes someday.

Advertisement

7 TV actors we wish to see at the Cannes Film Festival someday

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly, who continues to rule screens with her stellar performance in Anupamaa, consistently impresses fans with her elegant fashion choices. With years of experience in the entertainment industry, she has appeared in several popular projects, including Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Bigg Boss 1, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, and Anupamaa, among others. Her dedicated fan base would undoubtedly be thrilled to see her grace the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival someday.

Take a look at Rupali Ganguly's post here-

Tejasswi Prakash

Known for her infectious charm and remarkable talent, Tejasswi Prakash continues to shine bright in the entertainment industry. Having starred in numerous television shows, she has built a loyal fanbase over the years. Tejasswi consistently impresses with her fashion choices and receives immense admiration for her distinctive style.

Take a look at Tejasswi Prakash's post here-

Advertisement

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi is another celebrated diva who continues to win hearts with her impeccable fashion sense and acting prowess. Her performances have consistently earned praise from audiences, showcasing her versatility and talent. With a massive fan following, many eagerly await the day she walks the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, certain that she would dazzle with her elegance and charm.

Take a look at Divyanka Tripathi's post here-

Nia Sharma

Bold and beautiful! We can’t wait to see this diva light up the red carpet in her signature pink, black, or white ensembles that are sure to make jaws drop. Nia Sharma, known for her avant-garde fashion choices, consistently melts hearts with her style—and we’re certain she’d turn heads and steal the spotlight at the Cannes Film Festival too.

Take a look at Nia Sharma's post here-

Sriti Jha

Just imagine Sriti Jha gracing the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, flashing that heart-melting smile in a stunning saree- sounds dreamy, right? We can’t wait for her incredible talent to shine on a global stage someday. With her graceful style and remarkable acting skills, it’s only a matter of time before the world sees what we already know.

Advertisement

Take a look at Sriti Jha's post here-

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna has been a shining star in the television industry for years, earning a massive fanbase that adores both her acting and her impeccable fashion sense. Her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival would undoubtedly be a treat for fans and a moment to remember on the global stage.

Take a look at Surbhi Chandna's post here-

Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh, renowned for her ability to make people laugh with her witty one-liners, has consistently impressed fans with her sharp satire. The comedienne has participated in numerous shows and events, showcasing her remarkable talent. Her fashion choices also resonate with the audience, as she frequently selects outfits that highlight her curves, and her fans appreciate her style.

Take a look at Bharti Singh's post here-

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

Which actor do you wish to see on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet someday? Vote now! Rupali Ganguly Tejasswi Prakash Divyanka Tripathi Nia Sharma Sriti Jha Surbhi Chandna Bharti Singh

ALSO READ: Met Gala: 7 Indian TV actors we wish to see at the event someday: Hina Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Nakuul Mehta and more