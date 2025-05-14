‘Taekwondo Master’: BTS' Jin leaves fans stunned with ‘manly’ moves in Run Jin ep; check out top reactions

Global K-pop icon Jin of BTS returned to the spotlight with the latest episode of his solo content series. He offered fans a glimpse into his childhood roots in taekwondo. At the same time, he brought his charm and humor that have endeared him to millions worldwide.

On May 13, a brand-new installment titled Run Jin EP.34: Run Taekwondo! was dropped on BTS’ official YouTube and Weverse channels. The episode showcased Jin dressed in a full taekwondo uniform. He looked confident as he stepped into the training hall.

Advertisement

Early in the episode, Jin reflected on his past experience with taekwondo. He shared that he had earned a black belt during his youth. “Almost every Korean boy learns taekwondo,” he said with a proud smile. “The staff gave me a white belt, but there’s no way I could wear that. So I got my black belt back.” The tone was playful, but his skills soon made it clear that his training was no joke.

In a surprise twist, Jin was joined by fellow singer and actor Kang Seung Yoon of WINNER. The two share a special bond, having trained together during their mandatory military service in the 5th Infantry Division. Their reunion was filled with genuine warmth and laughter as they reminisced about their time as soldiers.

The duo was guided by renowned taekwondo master Lee Ok Hyun, a 6th-dan black belt and leader of the elite K-Tigers performance team. Jin and Seung Yoon did a rigorous yet entertaining training session. Jin also revealed that he had met Master Lee over a decade ago. Alongside Lee was Master Kim Tae Sung, another expert instructor. He helped the pair learn the core basics, from stances and blocks to dynamic kicks and striking drills.

Advertisement

As soon as the episode dropped, social media exploded with reactions. ARMYs around the world flooded comment sections with admiration for Jin’s elegance, athleticism, and lighthearted humor. On fan forums and reaction videos, viewers expressed awe at how naturally Jin balanced his comedic timing with intense focus. Others appreciated the strong friendship between Jin and Kang Seung Yoon.

Netizens were absolutely blown away by Jin's impressive taekwondo skills. Many commented on how quickly he regained his technique despite not practicing for 23 years. Others were equally in awe, calling him a "Taekwondo master" and praising his flawless performance. Meanwhile, fans also swooned over his powerful yet graceful moves.

Moreover, the episode closed with a teaser that has since sent the global ARMY community into a whirlwind of anticipation. In a brief clip, viewers got a sneak peek at an upcoming meeting between Jin and none other than international movie star Tom Cruise. The unexpected crossover of two world-famous personalities has sparked a tidal wave of excitement. Now, fans are eagerly awaiting the next episode of Run Jin.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Keep it away from Seokjin': BTS' Jin's upcoming Tom Cruise collab for Run Jin sparks concern among fans; here's why