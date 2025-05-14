'After so many rejections in life...': Is Uorfi Javed not attending Cannes Film Festival 2025? Her social media post is crazy VIRAL

Cannes Film Festival 2025 has kicked off, and many are gearing up to attend the prestigious film festival in their statement outfits. This year, the social media sensation and fashion icon Uorfi Javed was supposed to attend the event. Uorfi Javed, who is a popular name in the Indian showbiz industry for her avant-garde sartorial picks, was set to attend the Cannes Film Festival this year. However, in an unfortunate turn of events, Uorfi's visa was rejected due to which she is unable to attend Cannes.

Taking to her Instagram account, Uorfi Javed revealed dealing with rejections as her visa for Cannes was rejected. In the post, the actor disclosed that she wasn't uploading anything or going anywhere because she was going through a 'phase.' Uorfi shared that her business didn't work, and she tried several other things.

Uorfi further revealed that she had received an opportunity to go to Cannes through a brand, but her visa got rejected. The social media sensation even shared that she was "working on a few crazy outfit ideas" for her appearance at the prestigious event. Uorfi expressed how her team and she were disheartened. She then encouraged everyone on social media to share their rejection stories.

Uorfi Javed talks about her Cannes Film Festival 2025 rejection-

In the caption of this post, the MTV Splitsvilla X5 fame encouraged others to open up about their stories of rejection by using the "Rejected" hashtag. The caption read, "Rejections don’t define you. It’s what you make out of that situation. Guys, let’s all share our rejection stories and inspire others. Upload a story used #rejected and tag me. Let’s talk about it!"

Uorfi Javed played pivotal roles in several Television shows such as Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Daayan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and more. She was also seen as a contestant in Karan Johar hosted controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 1.

On Television, Uorfi Javed was last seen in the hit dating reality show, MTV Splitsvilla X5. In this show, she appeared on weekends, joining Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani and was known to be the mischief maker. Uorfi was also seen in a web show, Follow Kar Lo Yaar and as a mentor in another web series, Playground.

