Box Office: Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom gets new release date, check other big releases competing in July

Popular actor Vijay Deverakonda’s much-awaited latest film, Kingdom, has been making waves ever since its announcement. Touted to be a spy-thriller, the film is initially slated for a May 30 release. However, it has now been postponed and is set to hit theaters on July 4. But July is shaping up to be a highly competitive month, as multiple big releases are lined up for the same period. Let's have a look.

Advertisement

Directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom is bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments. Vijay Deverakonda plays the role of Soori, a character wrapped in a mystery, and the story deals with a patriotic theme. While the film is set for a July 4th release, on the same day, we have Thammudu, starring Nithiin, will also make its debut. Directed by Vakeel Saab maker Sriram Venu, this flick promises an action-packed story.

Beyond the July 4 releases, there are also several other highly-anticipated films rumored for the same month. One of the most talked-about movies is the fantasy-action flick Vishwambhara, featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi in the titular role. Directed by Mallidi Vassishta of Bimbisara fame, and produced by UV Creations, this film's official release date hasn’t been confirmed. But the buzz indicates it could be a strong contender for the later-summer box office.



Adding to the competition is Mass Jathara, starring Ravi Teja and Sreeleela, which is also eyeing a July release. Directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu, this action-packed entertainer is already impressed with a released song for its mass dances by Ravi Teja and Sreeleela. Like their hit pairing in Dhamaka, even now the lead actors could be a major draw for audiences.

Advertisement

With these exciting films set to clash and entertain in the same month, July promises to be an action-packed and competitive box office battle.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Cannes premiere, IMAX push, global tour and more; Tom Cruise pulls out all stops for Final Reckoning after Dead Reckoning's sorry run