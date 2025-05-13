Premanand Ji Maharaj’s 5 life-changing lessons given to celebrities Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Hema Malini

A few hours after announcing his retirement from test cricket, Virat Kohli, with Anushka Sharma, visited Vrindavan to seek blessings from the spiritual guru, Premanand Ji Maharaj. Known for his heartwarming aura and transformative spiritual lessons, the revered Guru isn’t only a beacon of enlightenment for common folks, but he also influences the lives of celebrities such as Hema Malini and Mika Singh.

Here are the top 5 lessons that Premanand Ji Maharaj taught while in conversation with Indian celebrities:

1. Blessings

In conversation with Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Premanand Ji imparted an important life lesson about what God’s blessings truly are. Guru Ji explained that glory, reputation, profit, and wins, which are often mistaken as God’s blessings, are actually only the merit of good deeds. God’s true blessings lie in one’s internal contemplation. He concluded that the source of happiness isn’t materialistic wins but internal peace.

2. Resilience

When Bollywood actor, Ashustosh Rana, visited Premanand Ji to seek his blessings, he admired the Guru’s exceptional health and wellness. In a shocking revelation, Premanand Ji disclosed that he has been suffering from both Kidney failure for two decades and that he goes through dialysis every day. Despite this health condition, Premanand Ji walks with power and resilience and laughs with ecstasy, as he blesses his disciples, and sets inspiration for living in bliss despite the condition.

3. Devotion

When Hema Malini visited Premanand Ji to seek enlightenment about the career challenges she would face, Guru Ji gave her an unparalleled teaching. He noticed Malini adorned a ‘tilak’ on her forehead and asked if she was devoted to Shri Krishna. When the actress nodded, Guru Ji said that one who is devoted to ‘Hari’ (Krishna), even a bit, can not only achieve materialistic success, but also spiritual success.

4. Purity

When Mika Singh visited Guru Ji, a disciple talked about living in a metropolitan city and achieving internal purity and positivity, referring to the singer’s concerns. Premanand Ji admitted that one needs to be utterly cautious and aware in such a situation. He said that when you’re surrounded by a company and environment that has no limit for sinful eating and drinking, and physical boundaries, right thinking and good deeds come as a shock—a challenge.

The spiritual leader answered, if our eating ethics and character aren't pure, our karmas cannot achieve purity. Guru Ji added that even a shift from one sinful habit towards a good deed can put you on the path of righteousness.

5. Bliss

B Praak’s bhajan evening in Vrindavan was delightful, but his conversation with Premanand Ji was even more blissful. When B Praak admitted his devotion towards Hari and the chant ‘Radhey Radhey’, Guru Ji gave him transformative life advice. He said that life’s like sea tides; it's sometimes favourable, and other times miserable. He advised—never to lose your strength and hope.

He further concluded that one who remains in company with saints and spiritual disciples, and aligns with the spiritual power, isn’t dependent on favorable and unfavorable conditions for happiness. Such a person always remains in a blissful state of mind, regardless of the situation.

