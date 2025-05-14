Kim Kardashian Buys 22-Carat Diamond Ring Using Insurance Payout From 2016 Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian made headlines during her Paris robbery trial on May 13, where she took the stand to recall the traumatic 2016 heist. The reality star testified while wearing over-the-top diamond pieces, including a massive 22-carat ring that sources say was bought using her insurance money from the robbery. The new sparkler is even larger than the 20-carat emerald-cut diamond ring stolen during the infamous break-in.

Kim Kardashian reportedly used the insurance payout she received following the USD 10 million jewelry robbery to purchase her new diamond ring, as per Page Six. At 22 carats, the ring is not only more valuable but also a symbolic upgrade. She turned once again to her longtime jeweler, Lorraine Schwartz, who had also designed the original stolen ring.

The emerald-cut diamond taken in the robbery had been gifted to Kim by her then-husband, Kanye West. It was intended as an upgraded engagement ring just months before the theft. West had previously proposed with a 15-carat cushion-cut ring, also designed by Schwartz, which Kim still owns today.

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim shared a moment of reflection about the jewelry she took to Paris. “My first one that I got engaged with Kanye [was] a cushion cut, and that was the only piece of jewelry that I owned that I didn’t take to Paris,” Kim said. She added that Kanye once told her, “Don’t you ever wear both of your rings at the same time. Are you looking to get robbed?”

On her first day in court, Kardashian wore a USD 3 million Samer Halimeh New York diamond necklace and accessorized with a USD 8,100 Briony Raymond diamond ear cuff. She also appeared to wear a diamond anklet gifted to her by her daughter, North, for Mother’s Day, which included the birthstones of all four of her children.

Dressed in a vintage John Galliano blazer dress with Saint Laurent heels and Alaïa sunglasses, Kim kept her look sleek with a pulled-back bun. Her mother, Kris Jenner, was also present, wearing a plaid blazer and Gucci sunglasses.

Kardashian recounted the night of the 2016 robbery at Hôtel de Pourtalès during Paris Fashion Week. She testified that she feared for her life during the incident. “I thought I was going to be raped and then killed,” she told the court. Ten people, mostly in their 60s and 70s, have been charged in the case, including alleged ringleader Yunis Abbas.

