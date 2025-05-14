Cannes Film Festival 2025: Urvashi Rautela carries Rs 4,67,895 parrot clutch bag to red carpet
Leaving everyone stunned with her flashy appearances at Cannes 2025, Urvashi Rautela carried a luxurious arm candy. Check it out!
Attending the opening ceremony of the 78th Cannes Film Festival, Urvashi Rautela became the talk of the town for her overly done makeup and flashy outfit, but wait till you notice the statement piece in her arms. The actress became the first celebrity to carry the blinging parrot design clutch bag to the film festival, leaving everyone around her stunned. Read the details about the bag below!