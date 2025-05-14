Britney Spears Pulls Down Dress to Expose Bare Chest in Now-Deleted Dance Video; Fans Express Concern

Britney Spears has yet again caught the attention of the audience by dropping a new dance video on her social media platform. As the musician performs some s*xy moves for her fans, she goes on to reveal a little too much of her body.

Spears pulled down her top while the recording was still on, making her breasts visible on the camera. While the video was initially posted with the original clip, the artist took it down and replaced it with a nearly identical clip, without her cleavage being shown.

In the new post dropped by the musician, she danced to a jazz number while also flaunting her white, flowy dress. Over the past few months, Spears has been quite active on her social media, sharing clips of her dancing to random songs for her fans.

In the past week as well, the singer performed moves to the tunes of the guitar. She was seen grabbing the table and acting out some of the provocative dance steps.

Moreover, the mom of two, who was dressed in a red bra, white crop top and a skirt, held on to her cleavage and pulled her bottom up on the camera. Spears dropped the video after her ex, Sam Asghari, took a jab at his relationship with the musician and went on to praise his new partner.

Meanwhile, fans went wild with their reactions to the dance video. One of the users wrote, "Well, at least she has clothes on this time." Another netizen shared, "I wonder if she spends most of her time alone.” The third person stated, "She needs to find something to do. She is bored at the house."

In one of the videos, Britney Spears had admitted to not having left her house in four months.