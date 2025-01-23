Unmasking Cupid: The History, Myths, And Fun Facts of Valentine's Day

It is no news that Valentine’s Day is all about romance, love, roses, hugs, and kisses. It is a day to celebrate the power of unconditional love and endearing human connections. However, Valentine’s Day wasn’t celebrated as a day of romance until about the 14th century.

Did you know Valentine's Day is rooted in both Christian martyrdom and ancient Roman fertility festivals? The holiday's history is rich with intriguing saints and surprising facts.

From ancient Roman rituals of love and friendship to astounding match-making, the curtain has been lifted on the evolution of ‘14th February’ and how everything rosey existed.

Unveiling Cupid’s Secrets, Fun Facts, And the Exciting Roots of Valentine’s Day

1. There Were Two ‘St. Valentine’

(Image Source: Getty Images)

Contrary to popular belief, there were two saints named Valentine. One was St. Valentine of Rome, and the other was St. Valentine of Terni, both of whom were martyred. The former was a priest who served in Rome during the third century whereas the latter was the bishop of Terni, Italy. When Emperor Claudius II observed that bachelor men made better soldiers than those with wives and families, St. Valentine of Rome outlawed marriage for young men.

Realizing the injustice, St. Valentine of Rome defied Claudius and continued to marry couples in secret while helping Christians escape the Roman prisons. When his actions were discovered, he was confined. After falling in love with possibly his jailor’s daughter, he sent his first “Valentine” greeting from the prison.

Advertisement

2. Valentine’s Day Originated from an Ancient Pagan Festival

(Image Source: Getty Images)

V-day’s roots can be traced back to Lupercalia, a festival of fertility celebrated on February 15 in ancient Rome, dedicated to the Roman god of agriculture, Faunus, and the founders of Rome, Romulus, and Remus. The priests would sacrifice a goat, for fertility, and a dog, for purification.

Additionally, young women in the city placed their names in a big urn. Then, the city’s bachelors would each choose a name and become paired for the year. Ultimately, the couples often ended up marrying each other.

3. Cupid And Its Connection to Greek Mythology

In Ancient Greece, Eros, the Greek god of love, was perceived as a young, handsome man who could make people fall madly in love with their respective partners. As per Greek Archaic poets, he played with the emotions of Gods and men, using golden arrows to evoke love. In the early 19th century, with love-inspiring powers, he was renowned as a cupid and portrayed as the mischievous, chubby child on Valentine’s Day cards.

Advertisement

4. 17th Century Marks the Tradition of Exchanging Flowers

According to Reader’s Digest, Lady Montagu, the wife of the British ambassador to Turkey, misunderstood a local custom of using rhyming words to convey secret messages. She assumed that the flowers in the rhymes represented a hidden meaning. From the 1700s, the idea of “flower language” sparked in Europe, linking it with feelings of love, hate, and regret but more with romance.

5. Roses Don’t Bloom in the U.S.’s Freezing February

Nearly 250 million roses are grown in preparation for Valentine's Day each year all around the world and shipped to the U.S. The roses we receive as gifts on 14th February, come from Ecuador, Kenya, and Columbia. The weather in the U.S. is too cold for the roses to grow.

6. Americans Send Across a Whopping 145 Million Valentine's Day Cards

In 1913, Hallmark Cards produced their first Valentine's card. According to their reports, every year, Americans send over 145 million cards on V-day, making it the second biggest holiday for exchanging greetings after Christmas.

Advertisement

7. Booklets Were Published to Express Love Through Words

Long before the Internet, in the 18th and 19th centuries, historians penned booklets filled with poems, social satires, and even occupation-themed Valentines, offering guidance on crafting the perfect message for loved ones. These booklets became wildly popular in the UK and the US.

8. The First Heart-shaped Chocolate Box Was Marketed in 1861

Richard Cadbury, son of the founder, revolutionized chocolate gifting by introducing the first heart-shaped box in 1861. This innovative packaging, designed to boost sales, has since become a Valentine's Day staple, with the brand now selling nearly 36 million boxes annually.

9. Conversation Hearts Were Medical Lozenges

Back in the day, lozenges were the go-to remedy for sore throats and other ailments. Enter Oliver Chase, a resourceful pharmacist from Boston. According to HuffPost, Chase streamlined the lozenge-making process and, in a sweet twist, transformed these medicinal treats into candies. This innovative move led to the creation of America's first candy-making machine and the founding of the New England Confectionery Company, better known as Necco, the company behind the iconic conversation hearts we know and love today.

10. Over 8 Billion Conversation Hearts Are Produced Every Year

Each box of conversation hearts has 55 sayings, including "True Love," "Hug Me" and "You Rock”. What’s the shelf life of the candies? 5 years!

Advertisement

11. “XOXO” Didn't Mean Only Hugs And Kisses

The renowned symbol — XOXO stems from the Middle Ages. According to the Washington Post, the "X" originally represented the Christian cross. In medieval times, letters were often concluded with the sign of the cross, signifying an oath. This practice evolved, and the "X" became synonymous with a kiss, leading to the familiar "XO" or "XOXO" that we use today, signifying "sealed with a kiss."

12. Lovebirds Are Real Birds

The term 'lovebird' isn't just a romantic metaphor; it's also the name for a captivating parrot species, the Agapornis. These African birds, typically found in the eastern and southern parts of the continent, are known for their strong pair bonds and inseparable nature, inspiring the romantic connotation of the term.

13. There’s an Official Valentine's Day for Singles

On 14th February, singles celebrate International Quirkyalone Day! It is celebrated globally since 2023. It is a day when bachelors take a moment to celebrate self-love and platonic relationships.

We hope these fascinating facts about Valentine's Day and its origin helped you add meaning to the day you have been celebrating for years. Out of all the fun facts, it is needless to mention that William Shakespeare played a big role in exuding love in the air with his classic play, Romeo and Juliet. So, regardless of your relationship status, observe 14th February reminiscing about the Romans and their way of defining love!

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The aforementioned net worth, assets, and other data are reported by Good Housekeeping, History.com, Britannica, Time.com, Reader’s Digest, Slate, HuffPost, The Columbas Dispatch, The Washington Post, and Smithsonian Magazine. In some cases, celebrities or their teams provide their input, too, which we incorporate if they provide it. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com .

Also Read: 9 Iconic Travel Spots Loved by JLo, Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé, And Other Celebs

CREDITS: Good Housekeeping, History.com, Britannica, Time.com, Reader’s Digest, Slate, HuffPost, The Columbas Dispatch, The Washington Post, Smithsonian Magazine