Like father, like son: Ajay Devgn smiles wide as Yug repeats Singham dialogue from Karate Kid Legends Hindi trailer; WATCH

It's a proud moment for Ajay Devgn as his son Yug Devgan has lent his voice to the Hindi version of Karate Kid: Legends. The duo was present at the trailer launch event in Mumbai today, May 14, 2025. Yug repeated the Singham dialogue that has been used in the trailer, and Ajay couldn't help but smile widely.

Advertisement

At the Hindi trailer launch of Karate Kid: Legends, Yug Devgan was asked by the media if he remembered his Singham line. He said, "Ya, ya," and went on to say, "Ek hi din mein Singham banaoge kya (Will you make me Singham in one day)?"

Yug's father, Ajay Devgn, had a huge smile on his face. He said, “Singham koi kisi ko nahi banata, Singham banane wala ek hi hai,” and pointed up, signifying God.

Talking about his son's performance, the actor thought that he had done very well.

Watch the video of the heartwarming moment here!

Ajay Devgn shared the Hindi trailer of Karate Kid: Legends on his Instagram. The caption of the post read, “Zindagi mein sirf ek hi sawaal maiyne rakhta hai - kya iske liye jung ladna jayaz hai ya nahi? Mr. Han aur Li Fong ki kahani ab Ajay Devgn aur Yug Devgan ki zubaani! (Only one question matters in life - is it worth fighting for it or not? The story of Mr. Han and Li Fong now in the words of Ajay Devgn and Yug Devgan!).”

Advertisement

It added, “Hindi trailer out now. Karate Kid: Legends - releasing exclusively in cinemas May 30. Available in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu #KarateKidMovie.”

Have a look at Ajay Devgn’s post!

Netizens showered love on the father-son duo in the comments section. One person said, "1 Of The Best Trailer," while another wrote, "Outstanding Father's Son Duoooooo. All the best @yug_dvgn And congratulations Boss @ajaydevgn Sir Love Youuuuuu."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay Devgn was recently seen in the crime thriller Raid 2. He has many exciting movies in his lineup. These include Son of Sardaar 2, De De Pyaar De 2, Dhamaal 4, and more.

Are you excited for Ajay Devgn and Yug's dubbing in Karate Kid: Legends Hindi? Ajay Devgn and his son Yug have lent their voices to the Hindi version of Karate Kid: Legends. Let us know if you're excited. Yes No

ALSO READ: Pankaj Tripathi decodes why talented newcomers like Laapataa Ladies' cast don't get enough exposure compared to experienced actors