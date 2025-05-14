The Royals: Bhumi Pednekar wears 35-year-old mirror-work wedding lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter’s romantic drama TV series, The Royals, is a spectacle of opulent couture, thanks to Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Not only did the celebrated fashion designer duo curate outfits for the cast from their collection, but they themselves also made a debut in the series. For the finale episode of The Royals, the leads, such as Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, and Zeenat Aman, dressed in the archival artisanal pieces from the label, reviving their 30-year sartorial legacy.

Advertisement

Bhumi Pednekar’s lehenga

In the finale episode of the TV series, Bhumi Pednekar could be seen walking the runway in a splendid red lehenga. In a Vogue interview, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla described the lehenga as a “mirror-work masterpiece.” They further unfurled that Pednekar’s lehenga was revived and recreated from a 35-year-old archival garment. The artisanal piece boasted a beautiful mosaic of mirror work, featuring more than 5000 mirrors.

The Thank You for Coming actress looked ravishing in the opulent lehenga. The heavily flared skirt was a canvas of uneven circular mirror motifs, intricately placed for a “maximalist appeal.” The blouse, on the other hand, infused modernity with tradition. With fine tailoring, her bodice featured an unusual narrow neckline with cap sleeves and a scalloped hemline.

While describing Ishaan Khatter’s costume in the show, the designer duo revealed that his couture was mostly experimental. Exuding true maharaja vibes, Ishaan Khatter’s runway outfit was nothing short of spectacular. He donned a navy blue sherwani, meticulously decorated with mirror work. The intricate traditional fit was paired with a contrasting dhoti. The experimental dhoti, with unusual tailoring and diaphanous organza fabric, might soon make it to the mainstream wedding fashion trends.

Advertisement

Zeenat Aman, the 70s iconic Bollywood actress and the original Dum Maro Dum muse, also starred in The Royals. Talking about the actress’s fashion style, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla revealed that she hasn’t worn a bridal red outfit ever since her retirement. For the show, Zeenat Aman wore a heavy red lehenga, serving mesmerizing glimpses of her regal flair.

The fashion designer couple really gave their all in crafting masterpieces for the show’s couture. They combined expert craftsmanship with culturally rooted embroidery, including zardozi, badla, aari, khicha, chanderi, gota, and more.

This isn’t the first time that Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s maximalist approach to traditional Indian fashion has been displayed on the silver screen. The duo crafted grand and regal couture for Devdas (2002), which later made it to an international museum exhibition.

ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s 4 boldest make-up red carpet looks; purple lipstick tops the list