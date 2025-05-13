Cannes Film Festival 2025: Nitanshi Goel's first appearance is cool in corset top, wide-leg jeans and jacket

The Cannes Film Festival 2025 is just hours away, and the excitement is reaching new heights. Nitanshi Goel, known for her role in Laapta Ladies, is all set to make her debut at the age of 17. The actress, always a fashion enthusiast, did not disappoint with her arrival at the festival. She was slaying in denim, and we can’t wait to break down her look.

Flying to Cannes, Nitanshi Goel wore a trendy and cool ensemble, featuring a denim corset top with a tight-fitting design. The top had a straight neckline and sleeve design, giving her an edgy yet feminine vibe. Adding extra coolness to her look, she layered it with a black, open-front denim jacket with an oversized fit, perfectly complementing the figure-hugging corset top.

The young actress further styled the black jacket and top with the high-waist-fitting wide-leg jeans, striking the right amount of casual, fashionable, and easy movement. Her denim outfit with a black jacket serves as the right fashion inspiration for all Gen Zs and millennials, proving that you can be comfy while being stylish.

Wait, guys, this isn’t the end, there’s still much more to explore. The style icon added the oomph factor to her look as she opted for black sunglasses and carried a classy shoulder bag. For jewelry, she adorned her ears with hoop earrings and a delicate necklace.

Her beauty choice was flawless with the radiant base enhancing her skin glow, whereas a barely added blush glow on her cheekbones and nude-shade lipstick gave her a finishing touch. Goel’s makeup was indeed perfect, but what stole the attention was the cute smile and happy glow on her face, showing how excited she was for her debut. Her straight mid-length hair was left open in the middle partition. Completing her cool look, she wore stylish white shoes.

Nitanshi Goel’s look ahead of the red carpet has excited us, and we can’t wait to see what magic she will spread at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. And for the conclusion of her latest look, we can say that we’ve already made a note of it and can’t wait to recreate it for coffee dates, hangouts with friends, and more.

