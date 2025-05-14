All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Update: Roh Yoon Seo exits upcoming zombie sequel; know why

Rising star Roh Yoon Seo has reportedly stepped away from the much-anticipated second season of All of Us Are Dead. According to a report published on May 14 by OSEN, the actress has chosen not to participate in the upcoming season. The decision was allegedly due to overlapping professional commitments. This marks a shift from previous speculation about her potential appearance.

Back in January 2024, whispers of Roh Yoon Seo joining the ensemble cast of Season 2 had started to gain traction. Her agency responded cautiously at the time, stating that, “No decision has been made yet.” Since then, however, the conversation around her involvement had remained unclear until now. While the recent update points toward her absence, no formal announcement has yet been made by her management or the production team. This leaves a small window of hope for her fans.

Meanwhile, All of Us Are Dead became a global sensation following its release in January 2022. The series is set in a high school overrun by a sudden zombie virus outbreak. It captures audiences’ interest with its intense plot and unpredictable character arcs. As students fight for survival amid chaos and moral dilemmas, the show explores themes of friendship and sacrifice. With its mix of horror, suspense, and drama, the first season quickly earned a place among Netflix’s most talked-about Korean originals.

The second season has been highly anticipated since then. Viewers are eager to see which characters might return and how the story will evolve beyond the events of the first season. Roh Yoon Seo’s name being floated for the new season had excited many viewers. Her acting has consistently drawn praise for its emotional nuance and depth.

Despite this apparent absence from All of Us Are Dead, Roh Yoon Seo’s career continues to flourish. Just recently, she received the Best New Actress Award in the Film category at the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards for her role in Hear Me: Our Summer. This honor comes just two years after she took home the Best New Actress Award in the Television category at the 2023 Baeksang Arts Awards. She received the award for her performance in Crash Course in Romance.

For now, fans and viewers alike are waiting to hear what her agency or the production team has to say about the reports. There’s still hope, however slim, that she might surprise everyone with her appearance in the Netflix series.

