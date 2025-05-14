Go Yoon Jung, Kang You Seok’s Resident Playbook likely to EXTEND with special episode after finale airs

Resident Playbook will air its final episodes this weekend, on May 17 and 18, where the OB-GYN first-year residents will learn to handle hospital pressures with maturity and balance their professional and personal lives. Though the series' conclusion might leave a void in your Saturday and Sunday viewing routine, here's exciting news to soothe you: a special episode of the medical drama is on the horizon, as reported by K-media SPOTV News.

According to a May 14 interview of the cast of Resident Playbook with SPOTV News, this extra episode will drop after the finale, giving fans more to look forward to. The Hospital Playlist spin-off has received immense love from viewers, with it being the most buzzworthy drama in the nation for three consecutive weeks. With the show nearing its conclusion, fans couldn't help but feel a little sad, even though the drama will have a happy ending.

With the latest update of the medical drama's special episode's airing, fans are more than thrilled. The episode will feature all five main cast members of the show—the mushy couple Oh Yi Young (Go Yoon Jung) and Koo Do Won (Jung Joon Won) and the other three first-year residents, Um Jae Il (Kang Yoo Seok), Kim Sa Bi (Han Ye Ji) and Pyo Nam Gyeong (Shin Shi Ah). Through this special broadcast, the producers might compensate the viewers for the slow-burn romance of the leads.

We might also get to witness some romantic moments of the second couple—former HI-BOYZ idol Um Jae Il and his dedicated Hello Girl (fandom name) Kim Sa Bi. With last week's episodes already delivering the lead's romance, fans are now eagerly anticipating seeing how the story unfolds for Um Jae Il and Kim Sa Bi. Additionally, Pyo Nam Gyeong's love life remains uncertain after her painful breakup, leaving fans wondering if she'll find a new potential suitor.

These are the potential angles the special episode might explore; however, nothing has been revealed by the production team yet. The date of its airing is also kept under wraps for now.

Are you excited for the Resident Playbook special episode? Resident Playbook is set for a special post the airing of its final episodes.

