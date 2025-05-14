On May 8, 2025, Dinesh Vijan made headlines by announcing that Bhool Chuk Maaf, the upcoming comic caper starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, would skip its theatrical release and premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video. The decision, attributed to the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict, was made just a day before the film’s scheduled release and sparked major backlash from exhibitors. Soon after, leading exhibition chain PVRInox filed a legal case against Vijan’s Maddock Films, seeking Rs 60 crore in damages for breach of contract and requesting a stay on the film’s digital release.

Advertisement

The dispute escalated over the weekend (full story HERE), but Pinkvilla has now exclusively learned that the film is back on track for a theatrical release. According to a source close to the development, “The court has passed its order in the Maddock Films vs PVRInox Cinemas case. Bhool Chuk Maaf, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, will now release in cinemas on May 23, 2025. Maddock Films plans to resume its marketing campaign from May 15.”

Interestingly, the court’s ruling may also impact the film’s OTT window. “While the standard digital release window for Hindi films is eight weeks post-theatrical release, Bhool Chuk Maaf will debut on Prime Video in just two weeks — on June 6, 2025 — as per the court’s directive,” the source added. However, Pinkvilla has not independently verified this information and there is a possibility of a chance in the digital window. Both the parties to the conflict have agreed to abide by the rather balanced court order, however, sources confirm that the 2-week OTT window will be anomaly due to the court order for feature films in Hindi and the 8-week stay intact for all other films.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Maddock Films doesn't have to pay any amount to PVRInox, as the latter has withdrawn the demands of Rs 60 crore from the former. An official announcement from Maddock and PVRInox is expected to be made shortly. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor come together for Siddharth Anand’s King with Shah Rukh Khan