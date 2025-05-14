Jacqueline Fernandez vs Sharvari Fashion face-off: Who wore the trendy asymmetrical dress better?

In pursuit of following trends, celebrities often find themselves donning the same outfits. As a style becomes widely popular, celebrities tend to sail on the same fashion boat, dishing out similar fashion goals. This instance followed suit as Jacqueline Fernandez sported a similar asymmetrical wavy dress that Sharvari wore a while back.

And as they say, two divas can wear the same outfit, but they cannot carry the same style. So, who styled the asymmetric dress better? Let’s find out!

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez made a banging comeback in the film industry, proving she still has the charm. Not just her dance numbers, but her stunning fashion game is also making headlines. The dance queen was recently spotted wearing an emerald wavy asymmetric dress to the musical night for her upcoming drama TV series, Hai Junoon.

The Housefull 5 actress was clicked wearing a body-hugging dress that flaunted her silhouette gracefully. The dress featured wavy patterns with an emerald shade concentrated at the center, framed with a white hue. The high-low, scalloped hemline added to its edgy appeal. The dotted pattern on the dress made her fit artisanal. With a tank-top style closed neckline, Fernandez’s sway was sophisticated and breathtaking.

The BESOS muse wore Tom Ford beige heeled sandals with her fit, adding a statuesque appeal to her form. She adorned twisted hoops, a clover bracelet, a dainty gilded band, and a couple of silver rings, keeping up with the jewelry trends.

Wearing minimal, pink-hued make-up, the actress flaunted a warm base with blushed-up cheeks. She adorned her gray-lens eyes with lengthening mascara and completed her look with a mauve lipstick.

Sharvari

The style maven and rising starlet of the showbiz, Sharvari, is constantly appreciated for her bewitching beauty. The diva wore a dress similar to Jacqueline’s a while back and created a buzz with her awe-inspiring look.

The tailoring of her dress was exactly like Fernandez's, except that it featured a tie-up neckline instead of a tank-top neckline. Shrvari’s fit was backless and boasted sultry spaghetti straps at the back to secure the fitting. The shade of the Munjya star’s dress was unique and striking. The bright green hue complemented her skin tone impeccably.

The Maharaj actress paired her green and white dress with sleek, white strappy heels. The stunner skipped any heavy accessories and just flaunted her sparkly diamond studs.

Sharvari kept her make-up glamorous with a glowy base, accentuated with a warm contour and highlighter. She flaunted smokey eyes and completed her look with a shade of rose pink.

While Sharvari dialed up the drama with glamorous make-up, Jacqueline chose to keep it minimal and demure for the red carpet. Whose style resonates with you more?

