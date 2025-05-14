Kim Soo Hyun grabs top spot in Superstar Brand Power rankings amid Kim Sae Ron dating scandal; Kim Hye Yoon leads female list

Kim Soo Hyun is back in the news—but not for the Kim Sae Ron dating scandal or his agency’s legal battle with her family. This time, he’s making headlines for topping the 71st Superstar Brand Power vote.

In the male category, it was Queen of Tears actor Kim Soo Hyun who secured first place. For the female category, Lovely Runner actress Kim Hye Yoon claimed the top spot.

Advertisement

Voting for the 71st Superstar Brand Power Male Actor category took place from May 7 to May 14 at 2 PM. According to Top Star News, Kim Soo Hyun garnered 1,179,810 votes out of a total of 2,874,780 votes. He was followed by Kim Hee Jae in second place with 725,970 votes, and Byeon Woo Seok in third with 337,260 votes.

Simultaneously, the 71st Superstar Brand Power Female Actress voting also concluded, with Kim Hye Yoon winning the top spot for the 43rd consecutive week. She received 1,025,520 votes out of a total of 2,315,190. Im Yoon Ah came in second with 321,150 votes, followed by Park Eun Bin in third with 257,310 votes.

Kim Soo Hyun is currently not working on any active projects. He was previously associated with the Disney+ series Knock-Off, but the project was halted due to the Kim Sae Ron controversy.

The actor has remained largely out of the public eye due to the ongoing controversy involving his ex-girlfriend Kim Sae Ron. Legal proceedings are underway involving his agency GOLDMEDALIST, Kim Sae Ron’s family, and the Garosero Institute. The controversy intensified after Kim Sae Ron’s suicide on Kim Soo Hyun’s birthday, February 16.

Advertisement

Serious allegations—including letters exchanged, claims of physical intimacy, videos, Kakoa Messages, and underage dating when Kim Sae Ron was 14 have been made. Kim Soo Hyun has faced significant backlash from both national and international audiences. However, his fan clubs remain strong, defending him against malicious online comments. Despite the controversy, his popularity is still evident in public voting, showing that he continues to have strong support from his fans.

Kim Hye Yoon, meanwhile, has captivated audiences with her performance in Lovely Runner alongside Byeon Woo Seok. The series was released in 2024. It made her recognizable internationally. As per reports, Kim Hye Joon is reportedly associated with a new project titled Human from Today.

Congratulations to both actors on their achievements.

ALSO READ: Was Kim Sae Ron’s voice fabricated to claim middle-school intimacy with Kim Soo Hyun? Lee Jin Ho exposes contradictions