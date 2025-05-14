'Keep it away from Seokjin': BTS' Jin's upcoming Tom Cruise collab for Run Jin sparks concern among fans; here's why

When news of a collaboration between BTS’ Jin and Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise began surfacing, the internet naturally exploded. It was a crossover no one predicted: K-pop megastar and Hollywood legend in the same frame.

At first, the reaction was a mix of shock and excitement was high for the Run Jin show and Tom Cruise collab. Speculations flew: Was this Jin entering action-hero territory? Was Cruise making a guest appearance on Run Jin?

The idea of Jin Wick quickly became a trending meme. But alongside the laughs and hype, a new wave of conversation started to gain concern.

More and more fans started pointing out a sensitive topic: Tom Cruise's longstanding association with Scientology. The actor has been one of the most public faces of the religion, founded in the 1950s, and has often credited it with helping him overcome challenges like dyslexia. His deep involvement includes having prominent Scientology members close in his personal life, even at his wedding.

For many fans, that was a red flag.

While many were excited, others expressed concern over Tom Cruise’s ties to Scientology. "Idk what to say, but pls don’t try to recruit Seokjin into Scientology ,” one fan wrote. Anotehr shares ' don't drag Jin into Scientology.'

Another added, “I’m happy for Jin, but I just don’t trust Cruise around him.” Some used humor, joking, “Tom Cruise might leave as a Seokjinologist.”

Despite the jokes, the sentiment was clear—fans are protective of Jin. Still, many urged calm: “Jin is smart and strong-minded. I trust him.” The fandom remains divided, curious, and very much tuned in.

Many fans clarified that this isn’t about hate—it’s about caution. “Not trying to start anything but... this feels like something we should keep an eye on,” one said.

Others pointed out how private BTS members are about their beliefs and how sensitive this topic can be. Still, excitement for the episode remains strong.

“Let’s just enjoy the episode when it drops. Not everything has to be a deep dive,” another fan shared. Whether wary or thrilled, the unexpected duo of Jin and Cruise has definitely captured everyone's attention.

In the end, the crossover is undeniably unexpected. Tom Cruise, who previously made appearances on Korean variety shows like Running Man, might be used to global attention — but the attention from BTS’s fiercely protective fanbase? That’s next level.

According to Naver, a representative from HYBE confirmed the news in a phone call on Monday (May 12).

They said, "Tom Cruise recently participated in the recording of Jin's own web variety show, Run Seok Jin. The broadcast will be released at a later date." On May 7, the Top Gun star arrived in Seoul with director Christopher McQuarrie and fellow cast members Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff, and Greg Tarzan Davis. They were there for the tour of the eighth and final film in the franchise.

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning will release on May 17, 2025.

