Cannes Film Festival 2025: Bella Hadid, Eva Longoria and Heidi Klum walk red carpet in gowns; don't miss their signature charm

For the 78th Cannes Film Festival, our favorite celebrities are finally here, gracing the red carpet with confidence and impeccable fashion. For the most-anticipated event, Bella Hadid, Eva Longoria, and Heidi Klum made an appearance in stunning gowns, each more dramatic and glamorous than the previous ones, and we can’t wait to decode their looks!

Bella Hadid

The 11-day film festival has just begun, and Bella Hadid has already stolen our hearts. She looked hot in the sleek black Saint Laurent dress with the cowl neckline creating an elegant look. The flattering silhouette slid down to her feet with the high-slit cut that showed her toned legs. Her ensemble was gorgeous, but wait until you notice the back; it’s jaw-dropping. It had a low back cut design, adding a bold and sultry touch to her red carpet look.

Not only her ensemble, but we were equally awestruck with the model’s choice of accessories, including 118.68-carat emerald earrings and a 12.15-carat heart-shaped diamond ring. Her blonde hair was left open in a side partition, giving the perfect focus to her earrings.

As for the beauty choice, she decided to enhance her facial features with nude makeup, enhancing with the subtle winged eyeliner. She added highlighter and blush glow on her cheekbones and completed her look with the light shade lipstick.

Eva Longoria

The American actress and producer, Eva Longoria, decided to grace the Cannes opening ceremony in a Tamara Ralph Spring 2025 Couture gown. It was adorned with rose gold bugle beads arranged in a structured and neat pattern, giving her look a glamorous finish. It perfectly cinched to her waist, whereas the back and the two sides of the gown featured a black velvet fabric extending back into a long train.

Diverting the focus to her neck, she opted for a rose gold choker necklace and a gorgeous ring. She styled her hair in a side partition, letting the one side in front and the other at the back. Her makeup included kohl-rimmed eyes, blush glow, and nude shade lipstick.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum walked the Cannes red carpet in Elie Saab Haute Couture. It was a true showstopper with the gorgeous spread of pink tulle, cascading at the back into a long train. The strapless design gown with the front design featured a thigh-high slit cut. The ensemble was precisely designed with the ruffle design all over it, giving the model an ethereal appearance.

She elevated her look with the dark eye makeup along with the soft hint on her cheekbones and pink shade lipstick. Her blonde hair was kept open in the middle part.

All three Hollywood celebrities rocked their gown look perfectly at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony, each looking stunning with their signature charm. We are so in love with their designs and can’t take our eyes off them.

