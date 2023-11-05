Happiness completes 2 years: A look back at fan-favorite chemistry of Park Hyung Sik and Han Hyo Joo

The post-apocalyptic zombie thriller starring Park Hyung Sik and Han Hyo Joo has completed two years. Happiness was a huge hit when it came out leading to a beloved fanbase due to its engaging plot and beloved characters fighting for their survival in a doomed world. What stood out the most for fans was the chemistry between Park Hyung Sik and Han Hyo Joo which shined through, after the much-awaited comeback of Park Hyung Sik in the industry post his mandatory military enlistment.

As the show marks two years since its release, let's take a look at the beloved characters Yoon Sae Bom (Han Hyo Joo) and Jung Yi Hyun (Park Hyung Sik) and what made their chemistry unforgettable in the show.

The plot of Happiness

Happiness is set in a world dealing with the aftermath of a failed drug called Next, which has led to a global pandemic known as the Lytta Virus or mad person disease. Infected individuals go through brief phases of insanity and bloodlust before becoming zombie-like. The South Korean Military and Police are working to control the spread of these drugs and accompanying diseases, while civil rights groups argue that infected individuals can still engage in normal human interactions.

Yoon Sae Bom, a quick-witted special agent, secures a new apartment in a sought-after complex reserved for civil servants by pretending to marry her high school friend Jung Yi Hyun, a detective investigating a mysterious disease. Their lives take a dramatic turn when the complex is sealed off from the city due to the disease outbreak, revealing a social caste system among the residents and bringing out both the best and worst in them.

Character dynamics of Han Hyo Joo and Park Hyung Sik

Han Hyo Joo plays Yoon Sae Bom, a tactical agent in the Seoul Police Special Operations Unit, while Park Hyung Sik portrays Jung Yi Hyun, a detective who was her high school classmate and has romantic feelings for her. Their relationship is unique and enduring, setting them apart from others. Despite Park Hyung Sik's hiatus from K-Dramas, he seamlessly fits into this new role. Their character dynamic revolves around the collaboration between Yoon Sae Bom and Jung Yi Hyun as they work to save residents in need and investigate the events related to a disease outbreak. Despite the tense situation, the drama delivers affection and excitement through the chemistry between these old friends.

The found family trope with Sae Bom and Yi Hyun is also heartwarming to witness. Even if it’s a marriage of convenience, they are there for each other every step of the way, protecting each other and fighting for each other. Many fans have called them the most “badass couple of 2021” given their action sequence and how they always have each other's backs.

Amid the suspense and life-or-death situations in the drama, Yoon Sae Bom and Jung Yi Hyun serve as a ray of hope within the crisis. Their characters, who have been navigating the chaos of a population gripped by fear and confusion due to the infectious disease, encounter even more dangerous challenges which they fight against no matter what is thrown at them. From the beginning when Sae Bom gets trapped within the zombie van to the last moment even after Yi Hyun gets converted to a zombie both of them never give up on each other making viewers' hearts warmed with their comradeship and care for each other.

