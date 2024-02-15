Big Mouth, W: Two Worlds, Romance Is a Bonus Book and more; VOTE for the best Lee Jong Suk K-drama

Lee Jong Suk is one of the most prominent actors in South Korea, having achieved significant fame and success. From humble beginnings to becoming a model, he quickly rose to prominence through his talent and hard work. With numerous K-drama projects under his belt, Lee Jong Suk has solidified his reputation as a versatile and accomplished actor in the world of Korean dramas. One of his K-dramas, W: Two Worlds, was immensely beloved. Many of us have fantasized about stepping into the world of comics or meeting our favorite characters. But what if one of those characters actually came to life, and the events that followed mirrored the story in the comic? This premise forms the heart of the fantasy romance K-drama W: Two Worlds, starring Lee Jong Suk and Han Hyo Joo. Released in 2016, it quickly became one of the most popular titles of the year.

Another notable K-drama of Lee Jong Suk is While You Were Sleeping, which gained recognition not only for its lead pair but also for the second lead syndrome. The drama masterfully combines romance with elements of fantasy and thriller, keeping viewers hooked with its engaging plot. As a prosecutor, a reporter, and a detective become entangled in mysterious cases through common dreams of the future, they discover that their fates might be intertwined beyond mere romance or friendship. The drama's iconic imagery, like the shadows on the pavement at a bus stop, became symbolic of hidden feelings of love and longing.

With such versatile projects, Lee Jong Suk has become one of the biggest, most beloved names in the Korean drama industry. From thriller Big Mouth to feel-good Romance Is a Bonus Book and more, pick your favorite Lee Jong Suk K-drama from the poll below.

