BTS' Jin delights Semantic Error star Park SeoHam, member J-Hope with handmade wine; receives heartfelt thanks
BTS member Jin, recognized for his considerate gestures and heartfelt gifts, recently showcased his thoughtfulness by sharing a personally crafted bottle of wine with Park SeoHam and J-Hope.
BTS' Jin sent J-Hope actor Park SeoHam handmade wine as gift
This wine was made step-by-step by Jin himself to share with his special people
Singer/actor Park SeoHam continued to showcase his enduring friendship with BTS member Jin. On January 7 KST, Park SeoHam shared a glimpse of a unique gift he received through his Instagram story. The special package contained handmade wine crafted by Jin in 2022. J-Hope also received a bottle of handmade wine from his fellow member, which he expressed gratitude for in his Instagram story.
BTS’ Jin sends over gift to Park SeoHam, J-Hope
South Korean actor Park SeoHam revealed a considerate gift from his close friend, BTS' Jin. The Semantic Error star took to Instagram to share an Instagram story showcasing a bottle of handmade wine titled "The Butterfly’s Pot of Honey." This personally crafted wine by Jin serves as a testament to their lasting friendship. In gratitude, Park SeoHam expressed his thanks in the story, writing, "The Butterfly's Pot of Honey made by Seokjin hyung, thank you~~~~~."
Jin's winemaking journey took the spotlight on The Drunken Truth show in 2022. With the goal of crafting a heartfelt gift for his loved ones, he created the special 'The Butterfly’s Pot of Honey' wine. Jin expressed his desire to give meaningful presents to important people in his life, and now, the wine has reached two recipients, with BTS' J-Hope being one of them alongside Park SeoHam.
BTS' J-Hope also received the Honey Jar of Butterfly, the Korean Traditional Liquor handmade by Jin during his collaboration with Korean traditional wine master Park Rokdam which he posted on his story as a thank you. This thoughtful gift serves as evidence of Jin's commitment and creativity, reflecting the depth of his relationships and highlighting his sweet and thoughtful nature.
BTS’ Jin and Park SeoHam’s friendship
Park SeoHam and Jin have shared a lasting friendship since their days as trainees at Big Hit Entertainment (now HYBE). While Park SeoHam initially debuted in the popular group KNK before transitioning to acting, Jin evolved into a global star as a member of BTS. Despite their divergent paths, they have stayed in touch over the years.
Their camaraderie was evident when Park SeoHam once dubbed Jin as the most handsome idol he had ever seen, expressing genuine shock upon their first meeting. Even during Park SeoHam's military service, when asked about his current favorite song, he revealed that he frequently listens to The Astronaut by Jin. The duo have now maintained their friendship for many years.
