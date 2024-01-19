Have HyunA and Yong Jun Hyung been dating for past 3 months? Speculation sparks over November post amid rumors

On January 18 KST, netizens were surprised when HyunA shared a photo of herself holding hands with a man and tagged Yong Jun Hyung. Following their recent posts hinting at a relationship, some netizens have discovered potential "proof" suggesting that HyunA and Yong Jun Hyung might have been dating for months.

HyunA and Yong Jun Hyung’s potential months long relationship hint

When the photo was posted, it's understandable that netizens began speculating about its significance. Given the romantic nature of the photo and the accompanying emoji, it's not surprising that some netizens speculated HyunA might be hinting at a relationship. However, others exercised caution, considering the possibility of it being a teaser for a collaboration between the two artists.

Amidst the speculations, HyunA added to the discussion by leaving a comment on the Instagram post, stating, “Please look at us kindly.” Many inferred from this common phrase, often used to seek support, that it could be confirming the romantic connection between the two.

Following suit, Yong Jun Hyung shared the same photo on his own Instagram account. As the agencies were investigating the rumors, netizens discovered additional evidence suggesting that the two stars are in a relationship. A post on the Korean forum Instiz featured a picture of HyunA and Yong Jun Hyung's signatures together at a restaurant.

The Instagram page of the restaurant Seumikatsu shared a photo displaying the signatures of both HyunA and Yong Jun Hyung. The first signature conveyed, that They will come often, and thank you, while the second expressed, "It was good."

The caption expressed gratitude to the two idols for visiting, and although there were no fan interactions, netizens observed that the post was made on November 9, 2023.Both idols' agencies have briefly stated that they lack information regarding their personal lives.

More about HyunA and Yong Jun Hyung

The duo ignited dating rumors with posts resembling a lovestagram. Despite both agencies denying any definitive statement, even with the absence of a clear yes or no multiple hints have fueled speculation about their relationship. This speculation arises following a series of rumors about HyunA reconnecting with her ex-fiancée, Dawn. The well-known K-pop couple had parted ways in November 2022 after almost six years together.

Following her departure from JYP Entertainment in 2008, HyunA joined CUBE Entertainment, where she experienced her second debut as a member of the five-piece girl group 4MINUTE. Similarly, at the age of 19, Yong Jun Hyung made his debut with CUBE Entertainment in the six-piece boy group BEAST, following the TV documentary series MTV B2ST.

The two groups, 4MINUTE and BEAST, shared frequent interactions, and the duo’s bond grew stronger after HyunA embarked on her solo career. During music concerts, they often presented flirtatious performances. In 2016, both Yong Jun Hyung and HyunA appeared as guests on the variety show Happy Together. When the hosts inquired about their connection, they seemed genuinely flustered. Given their long standing friendship, it didn't come as a surprise to many K-netizens upon learning that the singer is now dating her best friend.

