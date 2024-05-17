Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Anupamaa is currently the highest-rated show on Indian Television. The show is keeping the spectators glued to their screens with its compelling developments. In a new turn of events, Titu is going to be bothered by something. It will later be revealed that he is linked to the ones who raped Dimpy in the past.

Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly in the titular role. Besides her, the show stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Kunwar Amar and Nishi Saxena in the roles of Anuj, Vanraj, Titu and Dimpy respectively.

Is Titu involved with people who sexually assaulted Dimpy?

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Titu will be seen getting restless about something unknown. Meanwhile, Dimpy spots the boy who raped her after a long time. She will decide to bravely face her past and reveal the horrific incident to Titu. However, when Dimpy goes to share about her past with Titu, he gets uncomfortable and asks Dimpy to let bygones be bygones. He will recall his own past and will get worried about how Dimpy and Vanraj react to it.

Anupama and Anuj are going to join the Shahs for Titu and Dimpy's marriage. They will find out that Titu is somehow associated with the people who had sexually assaulted Dimpy.

It will now be worth watching how Anupama, Vanraj and Anuj will react after discovering Titu’s truth.

Anupamaa’s present storyline

Currently, the show revolves around Anupama’s struggles after winning the Superstar Chef competition. Though she managed to lift the trophy after facing several hurdles, Anupama is now getting questioned about her integrity. During a press conference, reporters ask her about her past marriages and label her as a slut. This leaves Anuj fuming with anger and Vanraj remarking negatively about Anupama. On the other hand, Shah House is prepping for Titu and Dimpy’s marriage. Vanraj, who was initially not happy with the alliance, has also agreed to get Dimpy married to Titu.

For the unversed, Anupamaa is backed by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under their banner Director’s Kut Productions. The daily soap airs every Monday-Sunday at 10:00 pm on StarPlus and can be viewed anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

