Nayak 2: Anil Kapoor and Rani Mukerji to reunite after 23 years for sequel?

Nayak, featuring Anil Kapoor and Rani Mukerji in lead roles, remains a cherished political action spectacle. The film narrates the journey of Shivaji Rao (Anil Kapoor), who unexpectedly ascends to the position of Chief Minister. Now, after twenty-three years, Nayak 2 is reportedly in the works, with reports pointing towards a reunion of Anil Kapoor and Rani Mukerji for the project.

Source also revealed that the film will pick up from where the first part was left.

Producer Mukut reveals Anil Kapoor and Rani Mukerji's pairing for Nayak 2

Producer Mukut has confirmed the progress of the project and revealed that the team intends to make an announcement soon. He added that the screenplay is currently under development and they are aiming to retain Anil Kapoor and Rani Mukerji in their respective roles.

Mukut told Mid-day, “We are planning the sequel, and taking the story forward with the [existing] characters. I bought the rights a long time ago from producer AM Rathnam. We are writing the script right now with the leads in mind and [incorporating] other actors too. As soon as the writing is complete, we’ll decide the way ahead. We have a couple of directors in mind, but nobody has been finalise." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Mukut also mentioned that he has begun initial discussions with Anil Kapoor and Rani Mukerji, although they are in the early stages. Regarding the introduction of new actors in the sequel, he mentioned that it hinges on how the characters evolve and which actors would be the best fit for them.

According to a source cited by the news portal, the sequel is set to pick up the storyline from where it left off, delving into the aftermath of Shivaji and his family's tenure in power. The source further indicated that Nayak 2 will delve into themes of corruption, bureaucracy, and most importantly, the influence of the masses.

More about Nayak

Nayak was a remake of Shankar's 1999 Tamil-language movie Mudhalvan. Alongside Anil Kapoor, the cast included Rani Mukerji, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, and Johnny Lever. Released in 2001, the movie garnered both critical acclaim and commercial success, emerging as one of the standout films of the year.

ALSO READ: Is Nayak 2 in works? Anil Kapoor's meeting with S Shankar at former's house hints at highly-anticipated sequel