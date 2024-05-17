EXCLUSIVE: NTR Jr and Prashanth Neel get the title Dragon from Karan Johar for NTR 31

Over the years, Karan Johar has been the first to collaborate with filmmakers from across the country and aided his support much before anyone else. Ever since the release of RRR, Karan has been speaking to NTR Jr. about various subjects, which included the idea of casting him as Dev in Brahmastra 2. The duo is finally uniting on Devara, as Karan will be presenting the Kortala Siva directorial in Hindi. But that’s not all, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Karan Johar has parted ways with a title for NTR JR.

NTR 31 is tentatively titled Dragon

According to sources close to the development, Prashanth Neel and NTR Jr’s maiden collaboration is tentatively titled Dragon. “While they got the title Dragon in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, the same was registered with Karan Johar in Hindi. It took a simple two-minute conversation with Karan for him to part ways with the title for Neel and NTR,” revealed a source close to the development.

NTR & Neel get the title from Karan Johar

The source further informed that it’s a goodwill gesture from Karan Johar’s end and there will be absolutely no monetary exchange, though the title Dragon is a powerful one worth crores. For those unaware, the original title of Brahmastra was Dragon back in 2014. As the draft of the film evolved, so did the title, as the makers decided to go more rooted. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The Prashanth Neel film is touted to be the 31st Film of NTR Jr and the shooting timelines are being figured out at this point, as the director is also committed to shooting for Salaar 2 with Prabhas in the lead. NTR – Neel film is produced by Mythri and is touted to be one of the most exciting films from the Telugu Film Industry. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla as we will be bringing out the details on shoot schedule of NTR 31 shortly.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: After Jawan, Anirudh reunites with Shah Rukh Khan for King; Filming begins in August