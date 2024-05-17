EXCLUSIVE: Chris Pratt Talks About His Garfield Nostalgia Amid Movie Release

The much-awaited film, The Garfield Movie which depicts the nostalgic tale of the ginger cat has hit the theaters, and people just couldn't stop remembering the good old days, when they watched the cat on TV or read its comics. Meanwhile, even Chris Pratt who has given his voice to the grumpy character of Garfield, has come forth to share his childhood memories that he has of the comic animal.

Chris Pratt about Garfield

It is not just the audience who are the admirers of the old and groovy tales of Garfield. Everyone has read the comics at least once in their life, and even if not the comic strips, portraying the fun-filled adventures of the orange cat, people have surely watched its cartoon series or movies sometime during their childhood.

However, the Moneyball actor seems to be inclined towards the newspaper “comic strips.” Amid the release of the movie, Pinkvilla exclusively learnt about Chris Pratt's nostalgic connection to Garfield.

“I remember being a kid and reading Garfield comic strips,” the 44-year-old actor stated. While recalling his young days, Pratt also mentioned that he would directly look into the “movie section,” of the newspaper whenever it would arrive. He also added that while searching for the movies that were about to be released, he would also “take out the comics – and it was always Garfield.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

While The Magnificent Seven actor has voiced the lasagna-loving indoor cat, even Samuel L. Jockson’s presence would be felt in this newly brought forth epic adventure of Garfield.

About The Garfield Movie

The recently released animated film will not just talk about the orange cat, who hates Mondays, and loves lasagna but will introduce a new and important part of his life. This time, the cat who has spent most of his time indoors will step out and have a wild outdoor adventure. However, this won't be his adventure alone, as he will meet his long-lost father, a scruffy street cat named Vic.

Garfield will also be accompanied by his canine friend Odie, together who will step away from their perfectly pampered world, and go ahead on a hilarious, high-stakes heist with Vic.

The Garfield Movie brings together a grand cast besides Pratt and Jackson who has given his voice for Vic’s character. The other notable names in the movie include Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Hannah Waddingham, and even Snoop Dogg, who will be seen in the movie as Snoop Cat.

The Garfield Movie was released exclusively in Indian cinemas on May 17, 2024, in English, Hindi and Tamil in 3D.

ALSO READ: The Garfield Movie Review: Chris Pratt voiced animated-comedy-adventure is funny, witty and mouth-watering