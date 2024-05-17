Columbia Pictures is finally releasing a legacy sequel to the famous horror slasher I Know What You Did Last Summer, which is scheduled for a summer 2025 theatrical release. On Thursday, Sony Pictures revealed that on July 18, 2025, the new movie bearing the same name as the original 1997 horror thriller would be released in theaters.

Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr in talks for a comeback

The gory franchise revival will be directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the filmmaker of the Netflix original Do Revenge. There are talks to bring back popular original actors Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. for a comeback. Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle, and Ryan Philippe were the main cast members of the original I Know What You Did Last Summer.

The upcoming film will be the fourth installment in the franchise, I Know What You Did Last Summer. October 1997 saw the release of Jim Gillespie's first original picture. I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998) and I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006) released after it.

Ryan Philippe, Sarah Michelle, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Jennifer Love Hewitt starred in the original I Know What You Did Last Summer. Kevin Williamson, the author of Wes Craven's beloved horror film Scream, wrote it. It was based on Lois Duncan's book of the same name. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the official logline of the original movie, "Four friends, after a night of partying, accidentally run over a man and dump his body to conceal their secret, unaware that the following year brings a series of eerie events in their lives."

In 1998, Hewitt and Prinze made a comeback in the follow-up I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, while a whole new cast was involved in I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006). In 2021, a streaming series based on the property was released by Amazon.

ALSO READ: Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis Premieres At Cannes 2024 To 10-Minute Standing Ovation; Film Yet To Find Distributor In The US