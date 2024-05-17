Akshay Kumar reviews Rajkummar Rao starrer Srikanth; tells actor ‘Ab toh acting ki classes shuru kar de’

Rajkummar Rao recently starred in the movie Srikanth, for which he has received immense acclaim from critics and audiences. The actor has also garnered praise from his friends and colleagues in the film industry, including Akshay Kumar. Akshay has now shared his review of the film and lauded Rajkummar’s performance, asking him to start giving acting classes.

Akshay Kumar showers praise on Rajkummar Rao’s film Srikanth

Today, May 17, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram Stories to drop his heartfelt review of the biographical drama Srikanth. Sharing a poster of the film, Akshay stated, “Nothing is impossible. #Srikanth is a must watch! Picture dekh ke mazza aa gaya.”

Further heaping praise on lead actor Rajkummar Rao, Akshay mentioned, “@rajkummar_rao bhai ab toh acting ki classes shuru kar de (Brother, start giving acting classes now). You are simply brilliant.”

Touched by Akshay’s kind words, Rajkummar responded, saying, “Thank you so much my dearest @akshaykumar sir. Aapse hi seekhte hain sir (We learn from you sir). You’re the best.”

Have a look at their stories here!

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Anubhav Sinha calls Rajkummar Rao’s film Srikanth ‘inspiring’

Earlier, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha shared his thoughts about the movie Srikanth in an Instagram post. He said, “Saw it in a theater yesterday. Such an inspiring film and so well done in the patent @tusharhiranandani sauce which makes real stories so much fun.”

Advertisement

Complimenting the cast, he continued, “What performances even in the smallest parts. And Jyothika is so wonderful. What do I say about Raj. I remember, when I got to hear he was playing this part, I told him this is such a challenge after what Naseer Bhai and Om Bhai did in SPRAH. Raj, once again, proves he can do almost anything.”

He urged everyone to watch the film, saying, “Go catch it in a theater. Thankfully it’s doing so well.”

More about the movie Srikanth

The movie is based on the life of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired Indian businessman. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the stellar cast includes Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Jyotika, and Sharad Kelkar. Srikanth is currently running in cinemas.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor gives shoutout to Mr & Mrs Mahi co-star Rajkummar Rao as his movie Srikanth hits theatres