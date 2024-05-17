Imtiaz Ali on why his heroes are more complex than heroines; says he credits 'greater intelligence and resilience to women'

Imtiaz Ali made his directorial debut with the 2005 film Socha Na Tha and over the years he has created a loyal fan base of his own. With films like Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal, Rockstar, Tamasha, and Amar Singh Chamkila, he has strengthened his position and has gained immense respect among the audience.

However, some viewers have criticized his movies for portraying female characters in a manner that seems to only serve the development of the male characters. Imtiaz has now explained why the heroines in his films are not as intricate as the heroes.

Imtiaz Ali says he credits greater intelligence to women

During an interview with Times of India, Imtiaz Ali talked about why his male characters are more complex as compared to female characters and said that he credits greater intelligence to women. The filmmaker shared the reason behind why the heroes of his films are not able to manage their lows while women are more resilient.

Imtiaz clarified that male characters of his films like Aditya (Jab We Met), Jordan (Rockstar), Ved (Tamasha), and more were not driven by his real-life experiences. He said that it's not like in real life he has only seen men creating trouble for themselves and women coming forward to solve. "Though I do credit greater intelligence and resilience to women. Perhaps this is my aspiration, to see women doing more in society which can be manifested in my films," he explained.

Imtiaz Ali's work front

Imtiaz Ali's latest film Amar Singh Chamkila had a direct-to-OTT release on April 12 and received a warm response from the audience as well as critics. Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead, the film was based on the life and struggles of the 80s controversial Punjabi singer duo Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur who were assassinated at a young age.

The filmmaker is yet to announce his next film. But earlier during a conversation with India Today, he said that he wrote several scripts during the lockdown which are ready so he'll be coming with films more frequently in the future.

