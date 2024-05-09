The stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to make a comeback with its 14th season. The Rohit Shetty-hosted TV show has been creating buzz since its announcement.

Popular actor and model Asim Riaz, who gained popularity after his stint in Bigg Boss 13, has been confirmed as a contestant in the show's upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Confirmed contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Asim Riaz is the first contestant that has been confirmed for the upcoming season of the stunt based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. Speaking about participating in the show, Asim Riaz expressed his enthusiasm, “I'm thrilled about overcoming challenges and testing my limits on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.”

He further told us, “I can't wait to show my fans what I'm truly capable of. They’ve loved me unconditionally and stood up for me throughout my journey in the entertainment industry.” He added that his adventure on the show will “entirely be about making my fans proud.”

Other contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

According to media reports, the confirmed lineup of celebrities for Khatron Ke Khiladi's upcoming season includes Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Samarth Jurel, and Gashmeer Mahajani. Rumored contestants linked to the show are Mannara Chopra, Sumona Chakravarti, Abhishek Malhan, Helly Shah, Niti Taylor, Aditi Sharma, Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim, Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt, Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav, and more.

More about Asim Riaz

Asim Riaz's career took off after his appearance on Bigg Boss 13, where he gained attention for his rivalry with the late actor Sidharth Shukla and his relationship with Himanshi Khurana, now his ex-girlfriend. In December 2023, the couple announced their breakup, citing mutual consent and theological differences as the reason. Following the split, Asim Riaz appeared in music videos such as Chali Gai and No Fear.

